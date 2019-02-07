Texas Supreme Court Chief Justice Nathan Hecht’s call to arms in Wednesday’s State of the Judiciary address about partisanship tainting the state judiciary is hardly new. Even Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, one of the most partisan politicians in Texas, has raised legitimate concerns about constituents voting onto the bench individuals whose chief asset is they have been good and faithful members of one political party or the other. Yet Hecht’s brief call for merit selection and nonpartisan retention election of Texas judges comes after a blue wave transformed much of the judiciary last fall.
Which one might conclude also sounds partisan.
“Historic as was the blow Hurricane Harvey dealt the Texas judiciary [in judicial administration], so was the blow from the November election,” Chief Justice Hecht told state legislators. “Of the 80 intermediate appellate justices, 28 — 35 percent — are new. A third of the 254 constitutional county judges are new. A fourth of trial judges — district, county and justices of the peace — in all, I’m told, 443 Texas judges are new to their jobs. On the appellate and district courts alone, the Texas judiciary in the last election lost seven centuries of judicial experience at a single stroke.”
Hecht is right but only to a point: Many of us do vote irresponsibly, solely based on party and not on whether a judicial candidate has sufficient legal experience that might help him or her preside with efficiency, insight, temperament and integrity. So, yes, guilty as charged. We the people regularly fail to cast ballots in an informed and discriminating manner. Yet with all respect to the chief justice, we’ve attended too many political party functions where stupid or radical nonsense was espoused in the hall as judges sat among adoring and giddy mobs passing for crowds. One is justified in wondering if dubious political ideology from such unrestrained rhetoric seeps into these judges’ mental makeup and colors their judicial integrity.
“My point is that qualifications did not drive their election,” Hecht said of at least some of the new jurists swept onto the bench in 2018 elections. “Partisan politics did. Partisan sweeps — they’ve gone both ways over the years, and whichever way they went, I protested — partisan sweeps are demoralizing to judges, disruptive to the legal system and degrading to the administration of justice. And even worse, when partisan politics is the driving force, and the political climate is as harsh as ours has become, judicial elections make judges more political and judicial independence is the casualty.”
Hecht recommended some legislation to bolster judicial qualifications, mainly in age and experience. We see no problem with this, though as he seemed to indicate such legislation won’t do much to address larger threats to judicial reverence. While much of the problem hinges on a dumbing down of the electorate, some state judges don’t help matters, whether presiding over a high state court guilty of judicial activism in defying state transparency and accountability laws, as Chief Justice Hecht has done, or mixing with political party rabble, left or right, complete with trappings of extremism justifying cynicism about our justice system. One wonders if judicial merit selection would help in this toxic environment.