For a dynamic figure who has come to represent 21st century populism in America and portrays himself as a champion of the people, President Trump offered a perfectly lousy answer at a press conference last week when asked about the stunning inequality of professional athletes with the Brooklyn Nets — none then displaying COVID-19 symptoms — getting coronavirus tests while everyday, ordinary folks across America, some with symptoms, still couldn’t get them: Do the well-connected among us, Trump was asked, go to the front of the line?
President Trump’s answer might as well have come from Louis XVI or Marie Antoinette, both guillotined by French Revolution citizenry who had very little tolerance for bourgeoisie arrogance: “No, I wouldn’t say so. But perhaps that’s the story of life. That does happen on occasion, and I’ve noticed where people have been tested fairly quickly.”
Which reinforces an increasingly inconvenient question for local, state and federal officials grappling with a crisis that federal lawmakers and the president saw coming months ago but found convenient to ignore, trivialize and politicize: Where are all the coronavirus testing kits? They were supposed to be absolutely plentiful by the end of last week. They’re not. And who can justify the insanity of not testing as many symptomatic people as possible, rather than restricting testing to those not just showing symptoms such as coughing, fever and shortness of breath but who have either traveled out of state recently or been in contact with someone in a confirmed COVID-19 case? One thing’s sure: This is no way to run a pandemic.
If one wants to give a giant belated booster shot to the U.S. economy, here’s how: Test all showing symptoms who are fairly confident they have the virus, rather than insisting they meet additional criteria. Pressing employees to instead enter self-quarantine for 14 days if they have symptoms that might prove to be only a mild case of flu leaves some in the workforce idle longer than they need to be or can afford. Nor does it help businesses where every hand is critical. This creaky Centers for Disease Control and Prevention policy not only fails to detect infected individuals who shouldn’t be circulating with healthy or physically vulnerable folks, it also leaves individuals displaying very serious symptoms such as shortness of breath in self-quarantine for two weeks.
The conservative magazine National Review reports that the United States has administered 313.6 tests per million people — a disgrace alongside testing in South Korea (6,148 per million), Australia (4,473.4 per million) and elsewhere. In statewide terms, 10,000 tests of 25 million people isn’t going to cut it. We appreciate the president’s wish to stabilize the U.S. economy, lately in tailspin. But if our nation can’t even test every person displaying symptoms of this dangerous viral contagion at this stage of the pandemic, then government is part of the problem, not part of the solution, and bears blame for economic devastation and death to come. It’s time to judge our leadership on results, not how well or how poorly they manage dog-and-pony shows in vapid White House briefings.
