For those of us long at the Trib who know, respect and admire longtime civic leader, education crusader and business leader Virginia DuPuy, there’s a wonderful anecdote involving her battling federal efforts to close or downsize what was then the Waco Veterans Affairs Medical Center. DuPuy dutifully joined scores of fellow Wacoans and veterans at the Waco Convention Center in May 2005 to offer a testimonial to a commission soliciting input on the proposal. Each person was limited to three minutes.
When her time came, DuPuy prefaced her remarks by warmly recognizing individuals and dignitaries in the hall, expressing gratitude for the time and sacrifice each made to the collaborative process of saving the VA medical center and helping the commission better understand its role in Waco. By the time she was done thanking and recognizing everyone, her allotted time to plead the hospital’s case had elapsed.
That seemingly innocuous anecdote beautifully exemplifies DuPuy’s tremendous faith in our community, something honored by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Thursday. While she modestly dismisses any credit as a visionary, she clearly sets the pace for all when it comes to forging consensus around solutions and enlisting others in worthy causes. And there have been many causes, including bolstering public education and confronting the scourge of poverty that has so long preyed on Waco — considerable challenges on which she continued to focus after her considerable tenure as mayor ended. And yes, this is just what she did in what passes for retirement years.
While her tenure as mayor included pressing fellow residents to approve a long overdue bond package of some $63 million worth of public improvements, she accomplished much else during her years of public service — everything from working with dairy farmers to reduce upstream dairy waste that threatened the North Bosque and Lake Waco to making downtown development a real priority. She embraced the latter cause when many others dismissed the desolate downtown as a lost cause. Its bustling activity today testifies to her faith and, yes, vision.
And there’s the example DuPuy set as top executive of DuPuy Oxygen since 1985. She once told Trib staff writer (now managing editor) J.B. Smith that she was an anomaly as a female CEO in a male-dominated industry but didn’t mind: “It never occurred to me to worry about that. My concern was that customers had confidence in the company as a whole.”
Typically, she expressed faith in others after the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce Legacy Award was bestowed upon her Thursday evening. As she told veteran Trib staffer Mike Copeland of other challenges ahead: “We have developed a community of leaders willing to step up to the plate in almost any circumstance and work together for the common good. These include pastors, members of the business community, teachers, mentors, the whole spectrum. There is a deep sense of pride in our community.”
We strongly suspect such pride would not be so plentiful or so robust but for the dedication, sacrifice and civility of Virginia DuPuy through the many years of public service. Our compliments.