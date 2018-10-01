Motorists inconvenienced for a year or so by $3.6 million in major repairs reinforcing the State Highway 6 Twin Bridges over Lake Waco, prepare to let out another collective groan: State officials confirm that while the short-term work is complete, the bridges strongly rate overhauling, maybe even replacing. Huh?
Worse, detailed information on what precisely makes overhauling these bridges appropriate seems a closely guarded secret: The Texas Department of Transportation is withholding engineering reports for the Twin Bridges over the past two years, including why they need more work after significant foundation repairs. And by our knowledge of transportation expense, the reported cost of $17 million to overhaul just one of the bridges seems impossibly low.
Perhaps we have another example besides Interstate 35 of what President Trump and pro-business lobbyists in Texas repeatedly stress: Our nation’s infrastructure is crumbling and needs prompt attention. Pier work completed for the Twin Bridges over Lake Waco is the first significant investment there since construction of the bridges in 1964. Yet the mad scramble of late to cut state and federal taxes makes it more and more difficult to imagine realistically effecting a comprehensive upgrade of America’s long-neglected infrastructure.
The American Society of Civil Engineers issued its latest report on national infrastructure as the Twin Bridges were under repair. It noted that while 100 people move to Texas daily and more businesses continue to take root, infrastructure needs left unaddressed “will hinder the growth and competitiveness of the Texas economy, now the largest and fastest growing in the nation.”
Reduction of key federal aid for the maintenance, rehabilitation and replacement of bridges, plus our aging bridge stock, puts more pressure on state legislators to make up the difference. Hiding what’s wrong, if anything, with the State Highway 6 Twin Bridges only raises anxiety levels about our roadways in general and guarantees more questions than answers about state priorities. It’s all worth pondering as you motor across the lake, eye the waters and contemplate bridge use going from 28,000 vehicles per day to 45,000 over the next decade.