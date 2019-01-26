Considering how easily businessman and reality TV star Donald Trump outmaneuvered U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz in combative primary elections to win the Republican nomination for president in 2016, one might have hoped Trump studied more closely the senator’s earlier political failures so he could smartly avoid them himself. By now it’s pretty clear he didn’t scrutinize the astonishment if not anger that many Capitol Hill Republicans had when in 2013 tea party Republican Cruz briefly shut down the federal government over Affordable Care Act funding without a political exit strategy. In the end, the Republican Party got blamed for the mess. And Republicans in turn blamed Cruz’s self-indulgence and ego.
Let’s hope our president has proven a more apt pupil this time around, given he’s just been given a blistering course in political brinkmanship and constitutional checks and balances. First lesson: If you plan to initiate a government shutdown, don’t be too quick to own it, and on national TV with members of the loyal opposition present, on the chance everything goes south. For 35 days, Trump never could wiggle out of responsibility for this stupid declaration made in anger to Democratic leadership: “I will take the mantle. I will be the one to shut it down — I’m not going to blame you for it!”
Second lesson: Bluffing is permissible in political showdowns, but be careful of doing so with someone who knows more than you do about the Constitution and legislative rulebook. One might well have cheered this president’s bold declaration that, invited or not, he was going to the House of Representatives to give his State of the Union address. No, Mr. President, you’re not. That requires both legislative chambers on Capitol Hill to agree — and if the government is shut down, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi not only had the legal right to deny Trump entry into the House but, one could argue, a moral right.
Many who support President Trump’s border wall are justified in saying it is a mandate of his 2016 presidential victory. This newspaper has fully acknowledged as much. However, for whatever reason, the president has fumbled several golden opportunities to secure billions of dollars in wall funding — far more, in fact, than the $5.7 billion over which he shut down our government. While the president may continue to insist he has his mandate, remember this: The 2018 Democratic takeover of the House also has an election mandate — and that mandate is putting the brakes on Trump’s border wall and behavior. Yes, each election has its consequences.
Many federal employees and contract workers, through no fault of their own, have been terribly hurt by a shutdown initiated by this president and backed by Republicans, including Congressman Bill Flores, who represents Waco (and, in a Texas Tribune survey, said he thought the shutdown over the border wall was worth it). Now, the government is open again without the president winning wall funding. Still worth it? Let’s hope Trump shows more restraint and better judgment and understands that divided government in a divided nation goes nowhere unless everyone gets something he or she wants — and, yes, everyone concedes something he or she values. One other point: No one holding our government hostage should ever be paid a ransom.