A Tribune-Herald editorial board member haunting last week’s Texas Department of Transportation local open house witnessed pretty grim faces studying maps of what much of Interstate 35 through Waco will look like by 2023. The contorted looks represented not so much their thoughts on highway engineering prospects for I-35 just north of 17th Street (roughly parallel with Fuego Tortilla Grill) to North Loop 340 but rather the daunting idea of three and a half years of highway construction and congestion. Yet this work is way overdue.
“This section is beyond its useful life,” TxDOT Waco District Engineer Stanley Swiatek said last week. “We’re patching it every single night. If you go out there in the middle of the night, you’ll see our contractors busy patching it. It just wasn’t designed for the amount of traffic and the loads we’re now putting on it. We’ve put way more traffic on it than it was ever designed for, our trucks are bigger and heavier, and they just all take their toll on highway infrastructure.”
Like it or not, Phase 4B of the local I-35 widening and improvement project — estimated by state officials to cost $305 million — begins this spring with extensive work on new frontage roads (itself a sub-phase of a year and a half). Overall construction will continue till summer 2023. Given the logistical pains of construction for local motorists and businesses near the interstate, city officials understandably want to get the $230 million, unfunded southern leg of the project, Phase 4C, underway as soon as possible. They hope to do so by taking state money originally allocated to local officials for other key transportation projects and leveraging it to fire up work sooner on this southern stretch, which extends down to South Loop 340.
We appreciate the logic behind the idea: If “local” state funds are also committed to the southern part of this project, Texas Transportation Commissioners might see an incentive to similarly committing yet other funding resources, ensuring that both phases are more or less under construction concurrently rather than one after the other. Rather than the stretch through Waco being under construction the better part of a decade, it could be finished sooner, mitigating what Mayor Kyle Deaver fears could be negative economic impact and shortening what state Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson fears will be a prolonged period of “death and destruction” on I-35.
The catch: Using, say, even $60 million as leverage to spur this I-35 construction could mean that other road projects in our area begging for attention may go on wanting, causing headaches all their own. So when Waco Metropolitan Planning Organization board members, collectively representing every corner of our county, meet Thursday to hash all this out, they best bring crystal balls to determine what truly can wait without creating other perils. We strongly suspect the fears of economic fallout during I-35 construction are overstated. Many other factors should be considered. One example: At an Oct. 24 Texas Transportation Commission workshop, Swiatek noted the southern leg of the project is now in “full-design phase” and may not even be shovel-ready for 18 to 20 months. All this must be smartly weighed before the MPO commits more cash in its coffers to I-35 construction.