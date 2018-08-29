Trib staffer Lauren Dodd’s Sunday Page One drought story included this zinger: Minus rainfall, Waco is experiencing its driest year in recorded history. Our city has received only 9.61 inches of rain since January, beating out the previous year-to-date dry record of 9.64 inches in 1954, set amidst a famous seven-year drought which some of us old-timers endured.
Drought conditions this summer have been felt in every corner of McLennan County, which normally would have received nearly 22 inches by now. Add to this observations by state climatologist John Nielsen-Gammon, regents professor of atmospheric sciences at Texas A&M University (hardly a liberal enclave), that Texas temperatures will continue to rise in coming years — and that what we once described as “moderate drought” may be the new normal. Pass the fan, somebody.
For farmers, ranchers and legislators, this should be sobering. It should warrant far more reflection and fewer knee-jerk reactions when our scientists cite ways we might moderate the effects of rising temperatures that dry out our soil, crops or no crops, and spur evaporation, stock tanks or no stock tanks. Dry conditions ignited by the intense 2011 drought cost Texas almost $8 billion in agricultural losses before plentiful rains returned in 2015. And as Texas Farm Bureau spokesman Gene Hall acknowledged on Texas Standard radio, the gaps between devastating droughts are shrinking.
For naysayers, this too is important: Drought counts almost as much when it occurs as whether it occurs. Figure in those torrid temperatures likely in future droughts thanks to climatological shifts (whatever the cause) and, Austin, we have a problem. As Nielsen-Gammon remarked this month of the drought currently baking Texas, “Hopefully, it’ll just be a short one, because we do have El Niño likely to develop in the tropical Pacific and usually that means better-than-normal chances of rainfall in Texas, starting around October and November. That’ll be good for water suppliers, but it certainly doesn’t help farmers and ranchers get through the summer.”