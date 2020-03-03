Because fewer Americans recognize selfless, intuitive leadership these days, here’s our take on how any remotely qualified president of the United States would deal with a potential pandemic crisis. First, he or she invites congressional leadership, both parties, to the White House. He or she summons national security and health officials, including the pandemic response team, assuming he or she hasn’t stupidly axed the entire executive branch team responsible for coordinating a response to a pandemic crisis and assuming he or she hasn’t stupidly failed to replace them.
Then, before all those assembled, the president sets the tone for earnest collaboration: “I have asked you here because many health-care experts who know more than me fear we may well be facing a pandemic crisis that endangers our fellow Americans, Republicans and Democrats, liberals and conservatives. I suggest we will save American lives so long as we at this table work together, putting aside even in an election year our differences in ideology and policy.
“To this end, I pledge to you I will put aside what critics might label hateful or misleading rhetoric. I beg you to do the same. The greater point is I and this nation are blessed by your presence, your ideas, your contributions and, yes, your prayers as I try to lead this polarized country in decisively and smartly containing the spread of this virus and compassionately addressing the stricken. I pledge that I will earnestly consider all ideas toward that mission. And if we disagree, let’s not disparage one another. Let’s work toward collaboration worthy of those who demonstrate faith in us.”
And what have we instead witnessed? Clown-like antics such as the president of the United States telling a hate rally in North Charleston, South Carolina, that Democrats are “politicizing” coronavirus. “And this,” he declared, “is their new hoax.” During a White House meeting Monday, Dr. Antony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, had to correct the president on the notion vaccines might be available in a few months: “Let me make sure you get the ... information. A vaccine that you make and start testing in a year is not a vaccine that’s deployable.”
We know very few politicians more partisan than Gov. Greg Abbott, yet even he knows how to set the right tone in a crisis. Last week he assumed a grounded approach, explaining to Texas constituents coordination between local, state and federal agencies and outlining precautionary measures to ensure the public welfare, preparing state labs with testing capabilities and updating health plans contingent on spread of the virus.
Personal and professional responsibility is thus paramount: Hospitals must bolster supplies of masks, gloves and oxygen. Businesses must explore contingencies if segments of the workforce are stricken. Working at home must be considered an option. All of us must wash our hands thoroughly and frequently. As the city of Round Rock advised: “Wash your hands like you just got done slicing jalapeños for a batch of nachos and you need to take your contacts out.”) Whatever weak links in the proverbial chain, each of us moving forward is under the microscope in personal and civic responsibility.
