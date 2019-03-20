The Waco Independent School District board of trustees is no doubt as conflicted over the arrest and brief incarceration of Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson as our community is. After hearing public comments from individuals on both sides of the debate — some pleading for punitive measures but not expulsion, a couple insisting that no other option exists beyond firing the superintendent — trustees deliberated more than four hours Tuesday before breaking to continue later.
Worthy viewpoints contrast sharply on whether Dr. Nelson’s arrest on a misdemeanor charge of marijuana possession (less than two ounces) during an unrelated traffic stop rates firing or something less, recognizing what almost all agree are his significant contributions in reversing declining test scores in our academically struggling schools. Waco High student Brigitte Eichenberg reminded the school board that, for all her respect for Nelson, she knew a fellow student “kicked out” for marijuana possession just weeks ago. Shouldn’t then the superintendent be held to the same standard? Local NAACP President Peaches Henry pleaded for tolerance for Nelson given the “transformational vision he has brought to the district, the impressive performance strides he has overseen in our schools and the measurable increase in community engagement he has achieved.”
No wonder the board is conflicted. Add in critical context — that states across our land are decriminalizing marijuana use and are more open to its potential in pain relief — and one can see why this matter creates more grays than it might have a decade ago. Nelson tells us that he was in possession of marijuana only as a way to possibly bring relief from chronic back pain. Yet none of this excuses the foolish risk he assumed with his personal reputation. His livelihood. The district’s reputation. And the fruits of his labor that the ISD had only just begun to harvest.
If the school board opts to retain Nelson on probationary status — perhaps with drug-testing thrown in — we don’t believe his salary should be affected. Working for $272,000 drug-free does not equate to working for $150,000 while using pot. But if he stays, Waco ISD clearly must rewrite its code-of-conduct policies as they relate to marijuana. After all, a 24-year-old former special education aide in Waco ISD said she was forced to resign after her arrest on a misdemeanor marijuana possession charge last year. Which raises a broader question: Could this, we wonder, be the linchpin decision that accelerates the ongoing marijuana discussion in Texas? Possibly it’s time for some public re-evaluation.
Another message must reign supreme: Whatever the board decides, whichever side “wins,” we must embrace the noble advice former Waco mayor and education advocate Virginia DuPuy aired before the board. We must retain from Nelson the “deep hope we have long yearned to have.” Our collective focus must return to the students, their academic success and their long-term potential. How the losing side reacts to the board’s decision will say a lot about the true nature of the ISD population — and not just the educators and students. There will be hard feelings either way. But do we cut and run on the kids because of this?