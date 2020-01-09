Whether the Giants, the Panthers or some other professional football team, 44-year-old Baylor Bears head football coach Matt Rhule’s next gridiron mission was only a matter of time. And we all knew it. Though his tenure at Baylor was short — three seasons — Rhule’s impact was nonetheless pivotal given the upheaval both this Christian university and its once-stellar football program were undergoing upon his arrival in December 2016.
Many of us hate to see Rhule depart for greener pastures. Yet it’s wise we also fully appreciate his legacy — not only stabilizing a football program in tailspin amid a sexual-assault scandal at Baylor that in 2016 dispatched into exile a popular, winning football coach but also carrying forward a university-wide resolve inherent in reforms crafted to treat sexual harassment and rape claims seriously. Rhule became not only a symbol of new campus attitudes, he was clearly part of the solution. Other prospects might have recoiled at the notion of hiring on at Baylor in 2016.
Rhule’s record of wins and losses demonstrates he clearly tackled challenges head-on: a dismal 1-11 record in his first season, 7-6 in the second and 11-3 in his thrilling final season, culminating in an appearance in the Sugar Bowl. Yet from the start, he called his decision to come to Baylor a spiritual one as well as an athletic one: “I’m a Christian man and I go where God tells me to go. I do what God tells me to do, as best as I can. I felt like he led me here.”
We remember the coach back at his debut appearance at Ferrell Center in 2016 laying down markers for players right off, markers that struck us as decidedly Christian in an increasingly thuggish, un-Christian America. He dispensed with the “second chances” so often championed by his predecessor: “I don’t tolerate people being disrespectful or bullyish to each other. You can’t hurt women. You can’t hurt people that are less fortunate than you. You can’t bully other people.”
Tuesday afternoon before sportswriters (including Trib veterans John Werner and Brice Cherry) at his home, Rhule rationalized his decision for leaving Baylor for the Carolina Panthers head coaching job — one offering $60 million or more over seven years — a couple of ways. “At the end of the day, I’m a competitor,” he said, reflecting on motives most honorable in any free-market capitalist system. And, he said, he now felt “released” from that call to Baylor to pursue other quests.
To those in our community who understandably question Rhule’s loyalty in putting Baylor behind for more money and perhaps even more prestige, we should remember what both this community and the university regularly remind graduates: As much as we’d love for you to stay and make a career and a home here, as much as we believe the Waco community offers much in quality of life and fulfillment, one need feel no guilt and should face no resentment for seizing the opportunities this great nation offers. We should also remember that, brief though his tenure was, Rhule proved that a fallen football program can be turned around — and that a coach need not tolerate certain compromises in his players or himself to get the job done.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.