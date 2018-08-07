Through the latter years of the Obama administration and early Trump years, the American public has collectively questioned how, in the wake of deadly shooting rampages, perpetrators displaying mental and emotional instability approaching derangement nonetheless maintained ready access to firearms. States ranging from largely liberal California to strongly conservative Indiana (home of Vice President Mike Pence) have passed “red-flag laws,” complete with significant due-process protections, providing for court hearings to curtail gun access for anyone displaying physical hostility to others.
Scotch that for Texas. After Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick signaled any red-flag bill was DOA in the Senate (over which he presides), Texas Gov. Greg Abbott began backtracking on a bill that might limit gun access to people showing what even the most conservative society might deem threatening behavior. State leaders talk tough on protecting the rights of the unborn, but when it comes to protecting the lives of children in the here and now — not to mention any adults in one’s sights — state leaders are AWOL. So much for political courage from this bunch.
“Dan Patrick will do as he always does when it comes to dealing with the issue ... nothing,” Patrick’s credible Democratic opponent in the fall, Mike Collier, said after the Texas Senate Select Committee on Violence in Schools and School Safety under Patrick’s thumb declined to press a red-flag law for Texas. “He’s too tied to the gun lobby to even consider consequential steps to keep our kids safe.” Collier went on to note that “when the Legislature meets again in January, unless there is a change in leadership, nothing will be done to keep students safe.” True enough.
And before whom do Abbott and Patrick cower? Last month, extremists testifying before the Senate Select Committee spoke of the need to maintain arms to fight the government when necessary. A Libertarian candidate for president cited the Branch Davidian siege near Waco as an example of government persecution. Another called red-flag laws a “wet dream for local law enforcement” and added this ominous note: “If this law is enacted, anytime I see a person wearing a badge on the other side of my front door, I will be forced to make a decision against someone coming to violate my constitutional rights and steal my property — and, I assure you, I will act accordingly.”
This newspaper voiced support for Gov. Abbott when, in the wake of the May 18 Santa Fe shooting spree that left eight students and two teachers dead, and the Nov. 5 Sutherland Springs massacre outside San Antonio that left 26 dead, he gathered leaders from across Texas to sound out ideas to stop all the killing. Sadly, he has revealed himself just like Lt. Gov. Patrick — a stooge not only of the National Rifle Association and its ilk but some of the increasingly desperate individuals who see the U.S. government as the enemy, more so than even Russia. History will chronicle their cowardice in good time but, sadly, not soon enough.
Meanwhile, another question looms regarding the Senate committee’s recommendations on strengthening school infrastructure and adding more mental-health counselors: Who pays? Or will all this come in the form of more unfunded mandates from on high?