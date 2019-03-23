Liberal or conservative, Republican or Democrat, most state legislators consistently demonstrate dedication to governmental transparency, something informed taxpayers should appreciate and celebrate. To that end, let’s cheer the Texas House of Representatives for unanimously approving a bill last week requiring governmental entities to disclose certain information about concerts, parades and other entertainment when funded wholly or partially with taxpayer money.
Among other things, House Bill 81 also proves even the best legislation takes time to become law — longer than it took the Texas Supreme Court to precipitously strike it down in principle in 2015. Both the Texas Supreme Court and Court of Criminal Appeals have repeatedly committed the sin of judicial activism in undermining the Texas Public Information Act and Texas Open Meeting Act. In doing so, our state’s highest courts repeatedly hinder honest citizenry and the press in learning how our tax dollars are spent.
The Supreme Court actually toughened up the secrecy of government contracts in 2015, clearing the way for abuse. The greatest example of this involved the city of McAllen which in late 2015 tapped pop singer Enrique Iglesias to sing during a Christmas parade. When the McAllen Monitor dutifully sought to inform residents how much taxpayer money had been spent by the city in hiring Iglesias, city officials claimed revealing the cost would compromise the city’s competitive ability to hire other entertainers.
“To specify, the city lost $765,000 that year related directly to the expenditures of the parade,” former Trib editor Carlos Sanchez, former editor of the McAllen Monitor and now news and political editor for Texas Monthly, testified before House State Affairs Committee members. “When we tried to access information regarding how much the entertainer was paid, we were astonished to find out from the attorney general’s office that this was not subject to public disclosure, citing the competitive bidding rule.”
Ironically, the city of McAllen, acknowledging the concert had been a flop, indicated they were getting out of such efforts, Sanchez said, “so for me it made competitive bidding for the future moot.” Indeed.
Shelby Sterling, policy analyst for the conservative Texas Public Policy Foundation, correctly told committee members that, while Texas has long led the way in governmental transparency, “that window has slowly been closing.” Because of conflicting legislation and the actions of the courts, taxpayers “honestly don’t always know where their tax dollars are going.” State Rep. Terry Canales, D-Edinburg, whose district includes part of McAllen and who authored HB 81, said taxpayers at least ought to know how their money is spent on such things as public concerts. Well, it’s a beginning.
The Texas Senate’s past support of governmental transparency (including a similar bill that stalled in the 2017 session) and the failure of anyone to testify against HB 81 suggests a piece of the Texas Public Information Act will at last be patched. As for Enrique Iglesias, Sanchez offered a final insight to state legislators: “The concert wasn’t very good anyway.”