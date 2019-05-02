If any issue percolating in the Legislature illustrates the great divide between a radicalized, know-nothing Texas Senate and more generally representative Texas House, it’s Rep. Joe Moody’s bill that, while hardly decriminalizing possession of small amounts of marijuana, sure reduces the unnecessarily punitive consequences. In doing so, his bill proposes to work hand in hand with visionary legislation to keep non-violent offenders out of our courts and jails. It’s smart legislation that, unfortunately, Lt. Rev. Dan Patrick has declared DOA in the Texas Senate. We’ll see about that.
Ironically, Moody rewrote his bill to cater to Gov. Greg Abbott, which strikes us as the epitome of democracy in action. Successful legislating means everyone gets something he or she wants. Under current laws, if you get nabbed with an ounce or less of marijuana, you can spend up to 180 days in jail and face up to $2,000 in fines. Moody’s bill reduces this to a Class C misdemeanor, essentially making possession of small amounts on par with traffic violations: a maximum fine of $500, no jail time, even a chance to expunge a conviction.
However, as Texas Tribune reports, Patrick spokesman Alejandro Garcia says the lieutenant governor is “strongly opposed to weakening any laws against marijuana [and] remains wary of the various medicinal-use proposals that could become a vehicle for expanding access to this drug.” Research indicates that’s a matter of great speculation. Even Republican Rep. Jonathan Stickland, arguably the most conservative House member, has voiced support for this bipartisan bill.
In speaking for his bill, Moody stressed it shouldn’t be characterized as endorsing marijuana use, only determining whether punishment in today’s society still fits the crime, considering the massive taxpayer investment in the criminal justice system to accommodate a law for which attitudes have clearly changed.
“Although this compromise isn’t as far as I’d like to go, I’m not going to sacrifice the good for the perfect,” Moody said of revisions demanded by the governor. “If this is what we can do, this is what we must do. We can’t keep spending three-quarters of a billion dollars on this every year. We can’t keep hauling 75,000 Texans to jail every year. We can’t keep distracting police and prosecutors from crimes we should genuinely be afraid of with a crime that at worst we’re mad about. And all that disgraceful waste of resources aside, we’ve got to do something about the collateral consequences our system has created for people. We’re tagging young people — and arrest data show it’s mostly young people — with criminal records. About half of those 75,000 annual arrests result in conviction or nonexpungeable probation which is a barrier to eduction, financial aid, housing, military service and employment.”
While this newspaper doesn’t approve of recreational use of marijuana, we condemn harsh penalization of possession of small amounts. In a legislative session where state legislators seek to greatly restrict property-tax revenue increases for Texas cities and counties, this bill has the added benefit of saving those cities and counties millions of dollars spent on arresting, jailing and prosecuting mostly young people for a crime that society long ago deemed marginal.