Despite low expectations just six months ago, state legislators this week demonstrated they’re actually capable of reaching consensus on pivotal issues. Texas House members Wednesday almost unanimously approved a major school finance bill that hikes per-pupil funding, funds pre-kindergarten for poor students, reduces the much-hated “Robin Hood” school-revenue redistribution scheme and whittles away school district tax rates by at least four cents.
Reason for optimism: Elected officials, education groups and think tanks from different ends of the political spectrum express favor with not only the House bill but the Senate’s willingness to work in tandem with the lower chamber. In a statement, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott cited House Bill 3 as a “vital step” toward “meaningful reforms to our school finance system.” He praised House Public Education Committee Chairman Dan Huberty and Speaker Dennis Bonnen for their work and encouraged the Texas Senate to ensure passage of school finance reform in the coming weeks.
On the spectrum’s left end, Center for Public Policy Priorities CEO Ann Beeson similarly praised the House bill: “We were pleased to see the House approve an amendment by Rep. Donna Howard that will allow funds for low-income students to be used to provide child care for parenting students and to collect data on how many students drop out due to pregnancy. The House also approved an amendment by Rep. Diego Bernal that would make sure funds intended for low-income students and English language learners directly benefit those students.” Beeson said the CPPP still wants to see “more elements to ensure that access to resources is equitable across all districts and not based on a student’s ZIP code. We will push for those adjustments during the Senate discussions.”
“Texans of all political stripes made it clear that education is a priority, that the state needed to step up and invest its fair share,” Texas American Federation of Teachers President Louis Malfaro said. “And in response their legislators in the House did a remarkable job putting all the pieces together in a package that will make a huge difference for our kids.” Education groups praised the decision to provide smaller raises (about $1,850) for teachers and all staffers (other than administrators) rather than the $5,000 raises for teachers and librarians only, as provided by a Senate bill (and which the Trib endorsed). The House bill does acknowledge Senate aims through an amendment mandating that 25 percent of per-pupil increases in state funding provide for increased, across-the-board compensation for teachers and other employees. It also allows for some merit-based raises.
As Texas Tribune reported, Republican Rep. Matt Schaefer did express concern that any property-tax relief in HB 3 might evaporate in the near future. The point is excellent — and not just for the purposes of tax relief. Properly funding public education — ensuring the state restores and maintains its fair share of the financial burden — should be a priority of legislators going forward, lest we again find ourselves in a situation so dire that in 2016 the Texas Supreme Court contorted itself into pretzels to label Texas’ sagging school finance system “constitutional.”