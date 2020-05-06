Texas Gov. Greg Abbott got stung this week by what purports to be a secretly recorded conversation in which he acknowledges how reopening businesses in Texas will obviously see the novel coronavirus spread: “How do we know reopening businesses won’t result in faster spread of SARS-CoV-2? Listen, the fact of the matter is pretty much every scientific and medical report shows that whenever you have a reopening ... it actually will lead to an increase in spread. It’s almost ipso facto ... The goal never has been to get COVID-19 transmission down to zero.”
While the intent behind the release of this recording is to embarrass the Republican governor and question his spurring of the Texas economy, we beg all to reflect on what’s actually being said and done here. Even health-care experts acknowledge that our nation cannot endure under economic lockdown forever and that at some point commerce must resume. One can earnestly debate whether health restrictions should extend into June; one can also debate whether Abbott folded like the proverbial cheap suit by not waiting two to three weeks from the first phase of reopening (beginning May 1) to smartly gauge infection and death statistics — and, yes, we believe Gov. Abbott on Tuesday caved to such right-wing pressure as two Republican lawmakers defying his earlier orders by getting high-profile haircuts. (Ah, such profound profiles in courage these days!) Yet the key in all this is making sure that proprietors and corporations reopen, sooner or later, in cautious ways that minimize viral transmission involving employees and customers.
As County Judge Scott Felton quite correctly noted at last week’s press briefing (and again yesterday), you the patron should play a definitive role in this. To expand upon his remarks, if you walk into a business or restaurant that is not observing state-ordered rules and common-sense protocols, we suggest you not only turn around and leave but also warn friends and coworkers to steer clear of it for their welfare (and possibly yours if you socialize with them). This is critical given the fact neither the city nor the state has the appetite for handing out punitive citations. In short, business clientele now more than ever must heed the neo-Latin maxim, “Caveat emptor.”
We’re glad to see the governor and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dispatch teams to the Texas Panhandle where unsafe work practices in a cluster of meat-packing plants rendered Moore County site of the state’s highest known coronavirus infection rate. As the governor in Tuesday’s precipitous executive order now ignores the very wise guidelines recommended by the White House (if not the president himself) and leaves our local leaders powerless to contest him the way his own party members seem happy to do, we remind friends, neighbors and coworkers that they still form the foundation of “local control” — and that they can ultimately determine if the reopening of Texas commerce is a pandemic and political disaster or a success on several fronts.
