The ivory-tower thinking that led the Supreme Court of the United States to cavalierly ignore the pandemic raging across America and to compel inner-city Wisconsin voters to risk their wellbeing and even their lives to cast ballots after standing in long lines for April 7 elections is yet another example of the high court’s being right on principle, wrong on judgment. Reason for the long lines: fewer places to vote in populated areas because election workers aren’t stupid enough to work during a plague. All in all, the high court only confirmed its long-term intent to discourage certain types of voters.
In an unsigned decision, the nation’s highest court last week overturned a lower court ruling that, under normal circumstances, admittedly exceeded its authority by allowing mail-in ballots for the April 7 election to be postmarked after the April 7 election date. (Mail-in ballots postmarked by April 7 are legitimate so long as received by election officials by April 13.) The lower court was clearly acknowledging a public increasingly cognizant of the dangers of COVID-19 and the desire of more voters seeking mail-in ballots, outstripping the ability of election clerks to meet the massive demand in a timely manner.
In a 5-4 decision, the high court anonymously stressed its ruling involved “a narrow, technical question about the absentee ballot process.” Safe from the deadly dangers facing other Americans, the justices pontificated about the importance of precedents: “This court has repeatedly emphasized that lower federal courts should ordinarily not alter the election rules on the eve of an election.” Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg didn’t hide her outrage in a signed dissent: “The majority of this court declares that this case presents a ‘narrow, technical question.’ That is wrong. The question here is whether tens of thousands of Wisconsin citizens can vote safely in the midst of a pandemic.”
Given this supreme disgrace, it’s not too early for Texas leaders and everyday citizens to turn attention to our fall elections, particularly considering predictions we may well see a second or third wave of the novel coronavirus. A poll issued Friday shows 78% of likely voters nationwide (including 57 percent of Republicans) agree all states should provide the option to vote by mail or cast unexcused absentee ballots in the 2020 election. This offers plenty of time to set up reasonable safeguards and protocols to prevent mail-in ballot fraud (of which little has been found previously). Another option: Expand Texas’ early voting from two weeks to three or four. And if one has a principled stand against either option under ordinary conditions, these solutions can be scrapped once the danger is past. But to do nothing shows colossal contempt for the lives of fellow citizens in a crisis that demands solutions, not self-serving obstinance and fractured ideology.
