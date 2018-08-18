Ordinarily, we’d say it’s time to celebrate last week’s good news about four long-troubled Waco Independent School District campuses’ making sufficient academic progress to forestall threat of state-mandated closure. But Waco ISD Superintendent A. Marcus Nelson is right: The time for celebrating is short with students returning to classes this week — and whatever mix of solution and resolution so wonderfully worked for these campuses and neighborhoods must now be refined (and bottled if possible) as the new school year ensues.
During Wednesday’s convocation and later, Superintendent Nelson announced that four of the five academically struggling Waco ISD campuses marked for special attention through an unprecedented in-district charter arrangement had significantly improved, even before the charter could kick into high gear. Yet he appropriately warned of the challenges and temptations ahead: “Just because we made it one year doesn’t mean we’re out of it. Some of those schools, they still have a long way to go, so we’re just taking it one day at a time.”
We concur. In the days and weeks to come, Transformation Waco, the in-district charter setup painstakingly formed by Waco ISD and Prosper Waco over the past several months (and with valuable input from the Texas Education Agency), must scrutinize what made the difference in how these schools performed. There’s plenty to consider, ranging from frontline community volunteerism on campuses, to increased emphasis on such priorities as reading at grade level in the earliest grades, to employing last-minute measures for struggling students as provided by state law. One hope of TEA officials in the controversial A-through-F grading of schools is that campus leaders at struggling schools will more readily seek out and embrace winning strategies turning the tide for better-rated schools.
Waco ISD officials say schools moving off the “improvement-required” list nonetheless will remain in the new charter setup, which should excite parents and community leaders given the promise of strong leadership on the Transformation Waco board of trustees and experienced administration. Trib staff writer Lauren Dodd’s computing of campus test scores and other factors confirms these struggling schools still need plenty of improvement. And there’s a fifth campus in sore need of magic. So let’s briefly celebrate a welcome and overdue turnaround from a race to the bottom and, whatever our role in the success, keep the momentum strong and steady moving forward in the new year.