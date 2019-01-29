Most of us don’t come face to face with state government except on two occasions: We’re stopped by a highway trooper for speeding or neglecting to use our seat belt or we go to the local Department of Public Safety outpost to obtain or renew our driver’s license. Getting ticketed on a roadside can sting financially, but spending hours waiting to get a clerk at a driver license office that never seems fully staffed can leave one feeling abused and angry at our almighty state government.
State officials this week offering the Texas Senate Finance Committee a rundown of the DPS budget for 2020-21 didn’t get far before legislators raised concerns about a $420 million request to more properly staff driver license offices and to increase the number of locations. Given past budget hikes and growing inefficiencies, senators are justified in asking DPS director Steven McCraw whether he can even fix lethargic if not downright dismissive DPS service. He promised Monday to make it a “shining example of state services.” Hmm.
When Legislative Budget Board analyst Shauna Miller first cited the request and noted that driver license outposts had failed to meet a wait time of 45 minutes or less set in 2015, Sen. John Whitmire, a Houston Democrat, asked if she knew what the average wait time was, then answered himself: “You want me to tell you when I came through Columbus [west of Houston] driving up last week? In Columbus, they had a line out the door at 9 o’clock because it’s so dysfunctional in Houston that people are driving to Columbus and they’re creating a line there. What are we doing? We talk to the agency. I think most members have expressed their frustration. It’s the example I use when I speak to groups about state government not working. We’re talking three and four hours [waiting] in our metropolitan areas.”
Nor was anyone encouraged when Republican state Sen. Brian Birdwell, chairman of the Texas Sunset Advisory Commission, which seeks to bolster the efficiency of state agencies, revealed that one suggestion for curing the mess was closing down rural-based driver license stations. Well, that’s one way of keeping folks in urban areas from using rural DPS outposts. (Birdwell, who represents Waco, and Democratic state Sen. Kirk Watson, a Baylor University alumnus on the commission, said that all members, regardless of party, voted 12-0 against this absurd proposal, Watson explained, “just to make sure it was clear.”) One suggestion now under consideration: Transferring the mess to the Department of Motor Vehicles to manage.
Under the present setup, lawmakers should hold the DPS director to his word or sack him. It’s all well and good for the DPS to rigorously enforce our state laws, but if they’re not efficiently helping Texans abide by them, they’re part of the problem. And if our legislators can’t improve wait times by 2020, voters should cast them out in the primary or general election. During our swing by the driver license office in Waco Tuesday, we saw a multitude of folks facing wait times of 45 minutes to an hour. Of the eight counter windows, only half were staffed, though a polite official helped people at the door with information. It’s time this perennial problem was addressed once and for all.