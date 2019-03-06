Given the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre of 2012 and the Douglas High School shooting spree last year, it’s unfortunate it took a slaughter in Texas before state leaders took campus shootings more seriously. While issues of gun violence remain, state legislation now filed suggests help is on the way for educators and pupils. Senate Bill 11, for instance, would provide for “hardening” of campuses so they’re more impregnable; establish “threat assessment teams” to better gauge viable student threats; and expand emergency response training for district employees.
Neither this nor other bills mean much without stiff resolve and state funding, the latter a challenge during a legislative session where we’ve heard a lot about the need for more tax cuts. In testimony before the Senate Education Committee Tuesday, Santa Fe Independent School District board president J.R. “Rusty” Norman told how school trustees took some $2 million from district reserves to start renovations necessary to protect campuses after a 17-year-old student opened fire on classmates and teachers last May, killing eight students and two teachers.
Michael Matranga, executive director of security and school safety in neighboring Texas City Independent School District, smartly emphasized in his testimony that many safeguards are needed, all working in conjunction: “This is a puzzle. There’s not one solution that’s going to be a silver bullet. We have to take multiple different things and put them together to form a solution. And even after we have that solution, that does not mean we are going to be able to prevent something 100 percent of the time.”
Discussion focused on technology needs. Santa Fe ISD board president Norman, for instance, acknowledged that with so many school events in evenings and on weekends, campus metal detectors can’t always be manned due to the costs. The benefit of firearms on campus was also noted, though as Rodney Cavness, superintendent of Texas City ISD, stressed of the AR-15 weaponry in readiness in his district: “That’s just a portion, a very small portion, of what we do. That’s ninth inning when everything else fails.”
Discussion also addressed the need for districts to be far more eagle-eyed for students who may pose a threat to others. But while Wylie ISD (Abilene) Assistant Superintendent Craig Bessent, also a school marshal, acknowledged that campus assessments to detect students simmering in hostility and resentment are critical in preventing shootings, he told Sen. Beverly Powell at one point that lawmakers and schools can do only so much: “Maybe we’ve got to educate our parents. We’ve got to get back to our PTAs and maybe educate them on what it takes to raise kids and bring them into this and what we’re lacking. I know we’re educating our teachers on it right now. But if it stops at 3:30, it’s probably not going to work.”
State legislation is in its very earliest stages, but two matters strike us as priorities: State coffers should cover costs as much as possible to protect our students. And parents must be strongly compelled to be part of the solution, not part of the problem, especially if problems are percolating at home, ready to explode at school.