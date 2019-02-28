Texas’ highest courts clearly have a problem with state transparency laws and ensuring the watchdog press and taxpaying public can see not only what elected leaders are doing but how they’re spending our hard-earned tax dollars. The latest burst of judicial activism comes from the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals which Wednesday handed down a decision sabotaging a key section of the Texas Open Meetings Act. In doing so, the court provides cover to elected officials “meeting” in so-called “walking quorums” out of the earshot of unsuspecting constituents.
Local folks know about such walking quorums. In a phone call recorded by a fellow council member last May, Hewitt Mayor Ed Passalugo acknowledged talking with other city council members on budget and staffing issues, leading Texas Rangers to investigate whether he violated the Texas Open Meetings Act. For years, courts and the state attorney general have ruled elected officials cannot circumvent state transparency laws by making decisions on public matters in non-quorum settings beyond the public purview of duly posted meetings.
In vigorously rebuking the 7-2 majority decision, Judge Kevin Yeary made clear an awful pattern is being set: “Yet another perfectly good statute falls today, adding fuel to the claims that this court is often too quick to reject the considered will of our state’s Legislative Department. In my opinion, striking this law is unnecessary.” Judge Yeary also correctly stressed that the court, in finding the act’s provision “unconstitutionally vague,” failed to “perceive the rather plain import of the Legislature’s choice of words establishing a very simple prohibition.”
Put another way, the law was worded in such plainspoken fashion a village idiot could understand it. But not, it would seem, state jurists.
Gov. Greg Abbott reminded state officials of their responsibilities, Judge Sharon Keller’s ruling notwithstanding: “Although the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has today declared Section 551.143 of the Texas Open Meetings Act unconstitutional, all other provisions of that statute remain valid and binding. Regardless of yesterday’s ruling, my standard and expectation is for all agencies and boards to continue to follow the spirit of the law. You should not waver in your commitment to providing transparency in the work you perform for Texans at your respective governmental entities.”
Add to this abysmal ruling two further demonstrations of judicial activism, courtesy of the Texas Supreme Court: One allows businesses and governmental entities to withhold information about their contracts with each other by claiming such information might place them at competitive risk in the future. The other allows certain private groups that get regular funding from governmental entities to keep secret details of how this money is spent. We appreciate Judge Yeary’s call to arms and praise Gov. Abbott for his concern about public transparency. We press the governor to follow this with action, setting in motion bills that unequivocally stress such transparency, reversing disgraceful actions by jurists who ought to be enforcing the law, not subverting it with ivory-tower abandon.