Wanted: Political office-holders in state government who do their jobs without grandstanding, corruption and electioneering on the taxpayer dime. Sterling example: Republican State Comptroller Glenn Hegar. Whether you like his conservative ideology, there’s no question that he sets an exemplary model of what more of us should expect of those who seek our votes .
Too many of the Republicans who have won statewide offices have used their positions as launching pads for political ambitions or self-gain. Oh, and it’s pretty hard to blame Democrats on this count because there aren’t any in statewide office.
Hegar has impressed many of us who had doubts upon his 2014 election to this critical post. Yet he rolled up his sleeves and got down to business. One might well measure even our state legislators by Hegar’s example. He is open to new, intelligent ideas about investing state money that might yield greater returns in interest — useful at a time when lawmakers seem bent on cutting state taxes without alternatives for funding state government, including public education, health care and transportation. He’s also raised the crucial issue of unfunded liabilities for state workers and retired teachers, a problem lawmakers seem intent on marginalizing. As his office accurately notes, “the longer the state waits to address them, the greater their ultimate costs will be to Texas taxpayers.”
Hegar has crusaded for transparency on the part of state and local government, pressing the latter in particular to “open their books not only in their traditional finances but also in the areas of contracts and procurement, economic development, public pensions and debt obligations.” That’s a noble call, given that some city and county administrators see their jobs as hiding information from taxpayers, squelching public input and confounding the press. And it represents a different course than that pursued by the activist Texas Supreme Court, which has undermined state transparency laws.
The respect and knowledge Hegar now commands could help guide legislators in 2019 to eliminate tax loopholes in state law as well as reform the property-tax appraisal system. (Hegar as a state legislator favored eliminating property taxes.) If Rep. Charles “Doc” Anderson is to be believed, Hegar has vowed to help in property-tax reform. We’ll see.
This newspaper has had its fill of less-than-honorable political hacks, whether a state agriculture commissioner who engages in what some argue is petty corruption at taxpayer expense, not to mention incendiary electioneering; a state attorney general who continues to serve while under criminal indictment; or a lieutenant governor with a talk-radio mindset more focused on public restrooms than equitable funding of public schools. State Comptroller Glenn Hegar, through his discipline and professionalism, is an almost singular example of what more candidates of any party should emulate. We recommend his re-election.