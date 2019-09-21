Once again, a major news outlet finds itself in the cross hairs, this time for bungling allegations of sexual impropriety involving young Brett Kavanaugh during his school days. Till a new White House scandal involving President Trump, former vice president Joe Biden and Ukraine knocked it off the national stage, many Americans marveled at how editors at such a prestigious newspaper could fail to include relevant information about the supposed victim’s refusal to discuss the matter with reporters. According to her friends, she can’t even remember the alleged incident.
This embarrassing episode offers a few useful lessons. First, newspapers occasionally make mistakes. Given the abundance of complicated stories they unearth, pursue, research, double-check and package daily, especially in their unappreciated but crucial role as community watchdog, it’s amazing that more mistakes aren’t made. But remember this about the Times and most newspapers: They own up to mistakes and publish corrections, unlike cable news often. That should suggest at least some integrity and honesty.
Second, too many Americans define newspapers such as the Trib by what they see nightly on what passes for cable news. These cable free-for-alls aren’t so much news but unrestrained opinion forums with guests in various states of agitation, advocating positions right and left on cue, seemingly drawing from the same old liberal script or same dog-eared right-wing playbook. In our conversations with readers who call to blast us as too liberal or too conservative, it often becomes clear their complaints mostly concern cable programs. However, cable news won’t take their phone calls. We do.
Third, while the Trib indeed has an opinion page (and three on Sunday, by demand), most of the newspaper is news, nothing but the news. Now, certain developments on which we report may conflict with your political narratives, but that’s not the fault of news-gatherers. If your favorite politician, left or right, says something stupid or gets himself or herself swept up in scandal, don’t blame the messenger. Take a second, discerning look at the office-holder. Does he or she continue to be worth your support? Are you honest enough to make such an assessment?
Politicians left and right seeking to deflect blame have for decades found it convenient to scapegoat the news media. The Clintons sure did it. Trump sure does it. But in the end, much of what fills a daily newspaper are facts about landfills, street repairs, school boards, shoeshine stands, police dogs, local ministries, FBI raids, property appraisals and homelessness. A house fire isn’t liberal. A house fire isn’t conservative. A house fire is hot, and obviously devastating to the family that inhabited it. But it’s not a partisan tempest. As for the opinion page, it’s important to remember bias is another word for opinion. You have biases, we have biases. The question becomes how each of us in a republic demanding an informed public chooses to distill and scrutinize hard facts — lots and lots of facts.
