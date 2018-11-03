Revising the 14th Amendment: Campaign tactic for the midterms or earnest policy? With this president and his preference for playing to crowds rather than studied governance, who can tell? This much we know: Republicans and conservatives repeatedly howled that President Obama was constitutionally wrong to use a 2012 executive order to delay deportation of certain individuals brought to the United States illegally as children. If that was indeed a lawless undertaking, then by simple logic President Trump’s vow to use another executive order to overturn a constitutional amendment must also be illegal. Or are the president and his supporters guilty of double standards?
Along with the 13th and 15th, the 14th Amendment is one of the great legacies of the Republican Party, at least when it pursued the policies of Lincoln in the 1860s and early 1870s. Ratified in 1868, the 14th was meant to combat “black codes” enacted across the South to relegate newly freed African Americans to secondary status and prevent them from doing everything from voting to owning firearms. The amendment stated that “all persons born or naturalized in the United States” automatically became citizens of the United States as well as residents of the state in which they lived. While the South continued to resist this great rebirth of freedom, the 14th Amendment allowed the courts to increasingly safeguard all minority rights.
We’re not surprised some dedicated conservatives express grave reservations about any president using an executive order to negate or revise a constitutional amendment. After all, if one president can legally negate or revise a constitutional amendment — the law of the land — and the high court backs this up, you set up a legal precedent for negating or revising other constitutional amendments. Say, the Second Amendment.
Of course, court rulings have repeatedly made clear not even the most fundamental constitutional amendments are absolute, which is why you can’t incite a mob under the First Amendment right to free speech — and why background checks and certain weapon bans are permissible despite the Second Amendment. But the Founding Fathers intended the business of revising the Constitution to involve plenty of stakeholder engagement — not the sweep of a pen in the Oval Office on the impulse of any president.
At the least, reinterpreting provisions of the 14th Amendment should require thoughtful congressional consideration and approval; at best, the matter should go to the people, as the Founders intended. (This constitutional principle seems to escape State Attorney General Ken Paxton; champions of the Constitution should keep this in mind when voting on Tuesday.) Of threats to tweak or revise or tinker with the 14th Amendment, however accomplished, one should also keep in mind that it could set a precedent in which the powerful and the entitled begin consigning fellow citizens and their progeny to sub-citizen status for all sorts of wrong-headed or questionable reasons. And thereby our great republic perishes.