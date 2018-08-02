Psst. Bellmead City Council members, you really shouldn’t have to hold a town-hall meeting just to determine whether your constituents want to hike taxes by two cents to fund reliable fire department service. You were duly elected to demonstrate leadership and make decisions such as this. Given that state law requires yet other, more formal public hearings on the tax rate this very month, you’ll know soon enough if you’re on the right course with your electorate.
As Trib staff writer Cassie L. Smith reports, Bellmead’s town council has been debating the need for firetrucks for almost two months. Fire Chief Billy Hlavenka has told council members that two city firetrucks have mechanical and electrical problems that can cause the trucks to stall in intersections. They’ve undergone a series of repairs, though uncertainty prevails. City staff has said the trucks could cost up to $2 million to replace and there’s no way to fund them without issuing debt through a certificate of obligation. And while the rank-and-file firefighters we briefly visited Thursday were limited in what they could say for the record, we left with this conclusion: If there’s a fire or other emergency requiring one or both firetrucks, they might well make it to the scene. Then again, they might not.
In our Thursday edition, City Council member Gary Moore is quoted as saying he wants to hear from constituents in a town-hall meeting on whether they are willing to assume higher taxes to fund reliable firetrucks. So besides two public hearings on the tax rate on Aug. 14 and Aug. 20 at Bellmead City Hall, there’s now a move to hold a town-hall meeting to gauge public support for a tax hike.
In a stretch of Texas where some like to stress how we live in a republic, not a democracy, pursuing a town-hall meeting on top of other public hearings about the tax rate strikes us as political cowardice. Town-hall meetings are welcome on certain controversial issues. But if a public servant is so indecisive about and fearful of public unrest over a simple vote to fund a clear-cut, basic public necessity — ensuring dependable fire-fighting service for the taxpayers when their homes or businesses catch fire — then that public servant should reflect on whether he or she should even be in elected office. Either that or the city charter should be rewritten to require that council members have extensive experience in auto mechanics.