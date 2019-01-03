Shortly after last year’s midterms turned control of the U.S. House of Representatives over to the Democrats, some Democratic lawmakers on Capitol Hill began salivating at the tempting prospect of shutting down the federal government to force passage of legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller’s ongoing investigation of the Trump swamp. Why not, some Democrats thought. Republicans use this maneuver enough (or threaten to use it) to press their ends. Shouldn’t Democrats be allowed the same privilege more often?
We like the idea of a bill to protect the special counsel (though constitutional questions arise) — but we vehemently oppose forcing a government shutdown to accomplish its passage. Which is why we also vehemently oppose Republican President Trump’s shutdown of the government (though predictably he’s vacillated back and forth over whether it’s his shutdown; it is). By his own words, the president is doing this to secure more than $5 billion to fund his famous border wall. The crazy thing is he could’ve gotten five times that much for border security had he demonstrated an iota of leadership and his supposed deal-making skills on a legislative compromise debated just last February. He choked.
Any time a lawmaker or a president, Democrat or Republican, shuts down our government, it’s a spectacular failure of American governance, including all the consensus-building, compromise and, yes, deal-making that go into good governance. Federal employees and their families — blameless for the immigration stalemate that both Republican and Democratic lawmakers have thoroughly bungled over many years — will suffer, even as the president claims, beyond belief, that they support him. In an astonishing display of self-pity, Trump has whined of spending Christmas all alone at the White House. Meanwhile, some federal workers wonder when they’ll see their next paycheck. As Republican strategist (and fierce Trump apologist) Rick Santorum conceded this week, President Trump has never exactly demonstrated empathy for others.
That’s why Democrats, in their first real test of governance in the 116th Congress, must not give in to this president or any president who tries to use a government shutdown, even a partial shutdown, to get his or her way. If they (or, for that matter, the Republicans) give in to this tyrannical act, then the sitting president or other presidents will use shutdowns more often to get their way when norms of governance won’t satisfy them.
Consider the sorry charade displayed after the president this week summoned congressional leaders to the White House — yet reportedly demonstrated none of his magically elusive “Art of the Deal” powers. He offered nothing in the way of a compromise to Democrats, even though one might have expected some whiff of a deal, given he’s the one who called the meeting. (No less than Republican firebrand Newt Gingrich proposes a wall-for-Dreamers pact.)
Democrats and Republicans in Congress should not tolerate this anarchy. They should support the Republican plan passed by the Senate last year (yes, the one Republicans are now running from) — and if the president refuses to act as chief executive, they should treat it as a veto, do their constitutional duty, override him and conclude this latest national disgrace.