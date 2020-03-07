For all of our pride in the Founding Fathers, Americans increasingly fail to discern critical nuances not only in our founding documents but in the 18th century Enlightenment that shaped what our nation set out to be, flaws and all. So pardon us if we put aside the political wrangling of an election year long enough to thank Baylor University’s history department and law school for shedding light on one of the most pivotal events leading to American Independence — the Boston Massacre. The lessons offered are worthy of deeper reflection by all genuine latter-day patriots.
History impresses on us the outrage Americans felt when British soldiers in Boston — there to enforce the king’s unpopular taxation policies — fired upon a crowd of colonists who hurled at the Redcoats insults, snowballs and rocks. But while this tragedy fueled rebellion, the moment shines so in American annals because John Adams — future signer of the Declaration of Independence and president of the United States — also saw it as an opportunity to demonstrate to the world that, even there and then, real patriots put law, order and justice above all. Which is one reason he successfully defended British soldiers of murder allegations.
Would Wacoans here and now pass the test principled Adams did? It’s a question relevant in a city where, in May 1916, public officials and city fathers clearly looked the other way as a horrific mob lynching took place in our town square. And as appropriately wigged District Judge Ralph Strother perceptively noted at Thursday’s reenactment, one can even find parallels between the chaotic Boston Massacre of 1770 and deadly Twin Peaks melee of 2015: Jurors surely outraged by violence spurred by rival motorcycle groups nonetheless failed to agree local prosecutors had proven their case against a Bandido chieftain. Even now tests over law and order in America arise where our concept of justice risks corruption by closet racism and partisan proclivities. While Adams acknowledged the anxiety he felt, he later noted: “It was, however, one of the most gallant, generous, manly and disinterested Actions of my whole Life, and one of the best Pieces of Service I ever rendered my Country. Judgment of Death against those Soldiers would have been as foul a Stain upon this Country as the Executions of the Quakers or Witches, anciently. As the Evidence was, the Verdict of the Jury was exactly right.”
