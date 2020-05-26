By now, Waco Independent School District has revised its earlier controversial plans for Waco High School and University High School graduation ceremonies, allowing each member of the Class of 2020 to bring two guests to ceremonies at Waco ISD Stadium. The University High Class of 2020 ceremony is set for 10 a.m. Friday; the Waco High Class of 2020 ceremony, 10 a.m. Saturday. Midway ISD is allowing each graduating senior to bring three guests to its Panther Stadium ceremony on June 5. Welcome to Pandemic 2020.
Coming as states nationwide reopen hobbled economies amid anxiety over reigniting spread of SARS-CoV-2, most school districts are doing as well as they can in facing the grave and emotionally charged question of whether to hold more or less traditional graduation ceremonies. School boards and superintendents are damned if they do, damned if they don’t. It reminds us somewhat of the outrage regularly heaped on superintendents who bet wrong on icy wintry forecasts. Waco ISD officials drew brickbats for their initial decision limiting the ceremonies to seniors and staff only, prompting a successful online petition in protest.
Petition commentary proved not only understandably angry but myopic in concluding that cherished graduation ceremonies rank in importance above so much else. Verbatim samples from the students, parents and others: “I didn’t work hard these 12 years for nothing I want a REAL graduation.” “These kids worked hard for this and there is absolutely no reason they can not chose to be apart of it. [I]f there are those who don’t want to that is there choice but we are the land of the free. Let them choose!!!!” “I think [t]hat we should get to see our brothers and sister graduating it isn’t fair.” “This is not right and I could bear not seeing my kids walk across the stage y’all controlling people minds God is in control its not fair to ones who achieved this goal.” “We [are] already going through so much so why not...”
Two final comments highlight visceral feelings: “I think it’s ridiculous to not have graduation. And we should have never been closed as a country, Waco Tx took steps that were too far during this time and cutting graduation is one of them. You did this for something less dangerous than the flu.” “My son is a graduating senior who has worked very hard to get to this day. It is very unfair to ask him to be alone in this great time of his life when you have people packed in grocery stores and hardware stores like Lowes, not practicing social distancing, not wearing masks.” Good point.
No one should fault school leadership for trying to prevent spread of a virus that local physicians tell us is far more contagious than your garden-variety influenza and has contributed to nearly 100,000 U.S. deaths. For those who believe graduation ceremonies are worth any risk, it’s probably useless to note how one of our county’s four COVID-19 dead was a campus principal who possibly contracted coronavirus in the course of his district duties, which may explain Waco ISD’s hesitance. More of us would do well to reflect deeply on the sacrifices of others (and their families) to help our students even reach their graduation into society.
