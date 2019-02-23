One thing about political principles: Most of us believe we have them inscribed on our undying souls till some circumstance proves us two-faced. Many Republican lawmakers now face their supreme test as a president of their own party attempts to circumvent Congress’ constitutional power of the purse to snare billions of dollars in border wall funding. For two years, Congress under Republican and Democratic control has declined to approve such border wall funding. Now the president has declared the U.S.-Mexico border a “national emergency” to siphon off funds originally allocated for military construction and anti-drug trafficking efforts.
For the better part of 10 long years, Republican lawmakers have stressed their commitment to the Constitution’s mighty Article I powers and the relevance of checks and balances. Whether speaking before adoring crowds or talking with the press, they have been quick to draw pocket copies of the Constitution and cite chapter and verse. Of course, for much of that time, it’s been an easy pitch: A Democratic president was engaging in what Republicans called executive overreach. No Republican, we were assured, would ever tolerate such obviously monarchial impulses.
Now a Republican president exceeds anything attempted by his predecessor. President Trump is abusing the National Emergencies Act of 1976. Will we see any profiles in courage among our Republican lawmakers? Don’t bet on it.
You’ll find no such weak-kneed stance from principled conservative scholars such as Jonah Goldberg, senior editor at Bill Buckley’s National Review magazine, which excels in exposing anarchists and racists masquerading as conservatives. To quote Goldberg: “President Trump even admitted that the whole thing is a farce, that it’s not really an emergency. ‘I didn’t need to do this,’ he told NBC’s Peter Alexander, ‘but I’d rather do it much faster.’ You could almost hear the cheers ringing out from all the lawyers gearing up to challenge this in court.”
Or consider this from arch-conservative Marc A. Thiessen, usually given to cheering Trump: “If Trump can declare a national emergency to build a border wall Congress refused to fund, then the power of the president to override Congress’ power of the purse will be virtually unlimited. As Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., pointed out, a future liberal president could declare climate change a national emergency and ‘force the Green New Deal on the American people.’ Or, as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi suggested, a Democratic president could one day declare the ‘epidemic of gun violence in America’ a national emergency all thanks to Trump’s action.”
Republican lawmakers insist other presidents have invoked the National Emergencies Act without a fuss. Yes, but never to do an end-run around Congress for funding. What’s more, congressmen representing the border, Republican and Democrat, say the border is not in crisis. If Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz and Congressman Bill Flores, after years of complaints about President Obama’s circumventing Congress’ authority, now allow President Trump to do worse, we can inscribe their names on the tablets of history as those who sold out their Article I powers, put party over Constitution and paved the way for an imperial presidency.