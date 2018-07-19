To his credit, Republican Congressman Bill Flores this week released a statement making clear he sided with U.S. intelligence agencies regarding Russian interference in the 2016 election after President Trump’s confounding and apparently fumbled statement to the contrary alongside Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Flores’ statement bears repeating here: “I have personally reviewed the reports of our intelligence agencies’ work regarding Russia’s interference in the 2016 election. I have also reviewed the report issued by the House Intelligence Committee on this subject. I trust the hard work of these groups, which have proven that Russia did in fact meddle in our 2016 elections. Even though the actions of the Russians did not affect the outcome of our election, there is no doubt they did interfere in our election processes. The president should understand that Russia cannot be trusted and that it must be held accountable for its attempted election disruptions against our nation and against our allies.”
Given the alt-right’s tractability when it comes to our president’s whims, some reactions by Flores’ Central Texas constituents were predictable when the congressman posted his statement on Facebook. To quote one: “I’d trust Putin before I’d trust the DC establishment and the Deep State intelligence community. U.S. intelligence agency leaders have been caught lying and covering up their own past crimes and, like Congress, they have lost all credibility with the American people. Trump was elected president by the American people. U.S. intelligence agency leaders were not.” To which another responded: “So let me get this straight. You would believe an enemy of the United States over the American government agency tasked with defending America against cyberattacks by its enemies?”
Beyond variations of these were comments of some who obviously welcomed the congressman’s statement: To quote one: “Glad to hear this. Are you going to draft legislation to protect the Mueller investigation? Subpoena Trump’s tax records to see what leverage Russia has on him? Pass a tougher sanctions law? In other words, are you willing to back up your words with action, Congressman?” Another added: “What are your next steps? Discussion with no action equates to rhetoric.” And so on.
Good questions that go to the very heart of a Republican Congress that, as conservative columnist George Will noted a few weeks ago, has been reluctant if not afraid to use its Article I powers to rein in this president. Given a week that has seen Trump vacillate wildly on Russian meddling in U.S. elections and ties with our traditional allies, it’s high time Republican lawmakers in charge not only demonstrate loyalty to the Republican ideals that have made our world a safer place for decades but also show some faith in our nation’s national security agencies and the men and women who defend our nation, sometimes at the cost of their lives. For too long, Republican lawmakers have tweeted alt-right nonsense playing into the hands of Putin’s trolls.
No less than tenacious House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy, a Baylor alumnus who this month correctly excoriated FBI agent Peter Strzok for the latter’s indiscriminate and unprofessional anti-Trump texting, has nonetheless repeatedly emphasized that any misbehavior in the FBI or the Department of Justice involved no more than a small handful of bad actors (and can anyone prove otherwise, especially given an inspector general’s report backing Gowdy?); that Gowdy has no interest in supporting the alt-right juggernaut to impeach embattled Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein; and that the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller must go on. The lawmaker stressed as much in a July 15 interview with “Face the Nation” host Margaret Brennan, a day before the president’s Helsinki summit comments.
“I don’t think it’s a witch hunt,” Gowdy said of the Mueller probe. “I’ve never thought it was a witch hunt. We now have two series of indictments against Russians; one for the social media, the other for the unlawful intrusions. Russia attacked this country in 2016. That’s the number one thing we’ve asked Mueller to look at — what did Russia do. The second part, which unfortunately is where the hyperfocus is, is with whom if anyone did they do it. Margaret, no Americans have been indicted with respect to conspiring to impact the 2016 elections. My focus is on the first thing: What did Russia do? And that’s not a witch hunt. That’s an attack on our country.”
Some of Flores’ constituents have it right. This isn’t about Hillary Clinton or Barack Obama, both out of power and inconsequential. This is about the here and now. Given our president’s lack of consistency, obvious constitutional ignorance and stunning lack of knowledge about our nation’s history (including the painful lessons learned from World War II), now is the time for Congressman Flores and other influential Republican leaders to prove shrewd skeptics such as George Will wrong and demonstrate firm resolve and Article I muscle. How about at least legislation protecting the Mueller investigation, which the president’s men continue to threaten and whine about? How about not only a subpoena of the president’s tax returns but a law requiring that all candidates for our nation’s highest office in the future provide federal tax returns to reveal possible conflicts of interest? (That’s if anyone is serious about draining the swamp, eliminating both the Democratic and Republican gators.) How about assuming a greater legislative role in trade and national security matters?
If Republicans on Capitol Hill cannot show the courage to pursue such reasonable safeguards amidst an increasingly reckless presidency in the coming weeks and months, then George Will is right: These lawmakers will have forsaken their Article I powers and do not deserve the faith of voters in November. When chaos, indecision and deceit so thoroughly consume one branch of the federal government, it is up to the others to fortify the nation and reassure the people. That isn’t happening nearly enough.