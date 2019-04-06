By almost any objective measure, President Trump is experiencing a policy meltdown. In recent days he has flipflopped like a freshly landed fish on his vow to close the entire U.S.-Mexico border (which initially prompted protest from even diehard Trump supporter Ted Cruz of Texas); his agreement that the full Mueller report should be released for the public to judge; his latest insistence on a prompt Republican overhaul of Obamacare; and even his nomination of who should lead the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (he yanked the guy he put forward). Trump is the very definition of the word “erratic.” And his supporters love it.
One might think this grand display of impulsiveness, instability and extremism would be a promising opening for the growing field of Democrats who have launched presidential campaigns to unseat Trump next year. But, no, many Democratic contenders are proving they have grasped little wisdom about the 2016 presidential election and 2018 congressional midterms. How else to explain candidates’ stampede to outdo one another in embracing impractical and divisive policy stances? (Psst! Democratic moderates helped win control of the House — not liberals!)
Consider how many candidates last week bowed before Al Sharpton’s National Action Network convention in New York City and promised support for a bill that would create a commission to study reparations for African Americans. We regret that two of the most exciting and promising candidates in the Democratic pack — former HUD secretary Julián Castro and former El Paso congressman Beto O’Rourke — backed such a study. To quote Castro: “There are many things that we need to do in this country that have been a long time in coming, and one of those is to move forward with reparations.”
We hate to be the party poopers to bring Democrats back down to earth, but let us assure these candidates before they do further damage to their budding candidacies: Even the notion of reparations for descendants of American slaves will not resonate positively among many white, blue-collar union workers in once-upon-a-time Democratic strongholds in the Rust Belt where 2020 will likely be decided. As Vanity Fair’s Tina Nguyen noted: “The conventional wisdom holds that there’s no faster way to lose an election than to propose a massive, direct racial transfer of wealth.”
We admit it would be interesting to see what such a commission produced in terms of who would receive such reparations; whether recipients would have to prove they were descendants of slaves; whether such reparations would be divided by what percentage of ancestry was slave; and whether descendants of whites who sided with Union forces in the Civil War rate exemption from the tax hike that might well be needed to fund all this. Our suggestion to all candidates: Focus on practical issues such as our trillion-dollar deficits (growing wildly under Trump), health care (which helped Democrats win big in 2018) and reforming the Voting Rights Act of 1965, dismantled by an ivory-tower Supreme Court that seems to assume racism and voter suppression are no longer problems in America.