Unlike some reckless governors in the Deep South (including one who recently admitted not knowing that asymptomatic individuals can spread COVID-19), Gov. Greg Abbott continues to treat the pandemic in Texas with all due gravity and attention, mostly ignoring the right-wing rabble infecting talk radio and clamoring on statehouse steps. He is gradually and cautiously opening up more and more Texas commerce in ways that demand responsibility of business owners and those of us who put ourselves forward as wary patrons. Which is as it should be, especially with many Texans more wary and more confused than ever amidst conflicting messaging from federal leadership and social-media gnats.
Abbott has obviously been heeding some of the same sources as Dr. Jackson Griggs, who has been speaking regularly for the Waco medical community and during a press briefing last week noted an alarming new study that indicates SARS-CoV-2 is far more contagious than earlier thought — certainly more so than the common flu with which so many science deniers continue comparing it. To quote Abbott at his Monday press briefing: “It’s hard to get rid of this virus because it is so contagious. So we’re not just going to open up and hope for the best. Instead we will put measures in place that will help businesses open but also contain the virus and keep Texans safe.”
The governor’s original stay-at-home executive order expires today. Businesses beginning Friday will be permitted to let in customers at 25% capacity if they’re in counties with more than five confirmed cases of coronavirus. More restrictions could be lifted later in May so long as the state doesn’t see “flare-ups” of COVID-19 cases, as determined by data such as hospitalizations and deaths. Barbershops, hair salons, bars and gyms must still remain closed (and for more on this, see our editor’s note to a letter from a very thoughtful local hairstylist).
Granted, some business leaders will disagree with Abbott’s gradual reopening of Texas commerce; by contrast, we see this as a golden opportunity for Texas businesses to prove they get the message about the perils of this pandemic, not only as it threatens their workforce and presumably cherished patrons but even those in our community who never darkened the doors of their businesses. During a Wednesday press briefing by local leaders, Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver and County Judge Scott Felton stressed that code enforcement officers will try to admonish and educate businesses that stray from the governor’s new orders, though Felton shrewdly suggested that a more potent force than any arm of local or state government could ultimately pass stern and unforgiving final judgment.
“Really, the patrons need to be the ones who look at this and be sure they’re going to places that want to keep them safe,” the county judge said. “We have so many good, responsible business people in operations in McLennan County that they’re going to want to, like they did before, compete for that business. They’re going to want to make sure their patrons feel safe. And patrons need to be sure they look around and see what’s going on and make sure these places are clean and go to those that provide the best safety.”
