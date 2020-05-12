If one believes Trib editors and writers exist in an ivory tower free of life’s daily trials, consider an editors meeting last week to discuss, among other things, staff writer Tommy Witherspoon’s story about McLennan County Appraisal District notices going out revealing an average increase of 6.5% in the taxable value of local homes: One editor groaned that he’d already gotten his notice and was seeing a 10 percent hike in the valuation of his home. Another dismissed such grumbling given recent shelter-in-place orders: “More than ever, we’re living in our homes today.”
This year’s appraisals thus far don’t include reductions in home values caused by the COVID-19 crisis because MCAD officials, as required by state law, made their appraisals based on how matters stood as of Jan. 1, 2020, before the pandemic gripped Texas. Homeowners hoping appraisals might be frozen at last year’s valuation are out of luck for the moment: Not even the governor can help via executive order. As we understand state law, only the Texas Legislature can freeze valuations.
Facebook comments on recent Trib stories about property valuations — everything from the predictable cries of “taxation without representation” to blaming the HGTV series “Fixer Upper,” now in reruns — signal rampant misunderstanding about Texas laws governing appraisal districts. And given the paucity of taxpayers we see at mandated public hearings on proposed tax rates, many of us are ignorant of the pivotal role local governmental entities play in the actual tax bills we receive.
County Appraisal District Acting Chief Appraiser Joe Don Bobbitt tells us the Texas Association of Appraisal Districts contacted the governor’s office and comptroller’s office regarding any relief that could be made to ease the burden on taxpayers and minimize the need for taxpayers to protest their values while maintaining social distancing: “The state has informed us that no single state agency or office has the authority to modify the property-tax process outside of what is allowed in the property-tax code, and that it would take legislative action to implement the changes the appraisal districts collectively requested.”
Let us nonetheless celebrate some silver linings. Comments by city and county officials directly accountable to voters suggest the pandemic may prompt restraint in setting property-tax rates when such matters are discussed later this year. And some relief should be evident in tax bills due to the Legislature’s 2019 law mandating the state assume more of the funding burden in daily school operations. And despite the hollow claptrap about lost constitutional rights during this crisis, taxpayers still have the right to protest loudly not only valuations but proposed tax rates. Just remember: It’s really complicated.
