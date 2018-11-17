Critics lost little time attacking U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ newly unveiled regulations mandating college and university protocols involving sexual-assault claims. Some protest may be justified, but those who witnessed the chaos and conflict involving earlier administrative failures at Baylor University in properly addressing sexual assaults should welcome the opportunity to discuss such regulations by light of day. This should mean congressional hearings — and without all the grandstanding and histrionics.
One complaint we heard after scandal over mishandled sexual assaults erupted at Baylor University on then-President Ken Starr’s watch in 2015: Guidelines emerging from the Obama administration on the subject since 2011 were vague, leaving universities to more or less set their own protocols to address problems. Title IX administrators say they regularly consulted with Department of Education officials on guidelines that seemed in a state of flux and formation.
While critics are right to raise alarm about adverse impact that new regulations might have on victims reporting attacks — many assaults go unreported, surveys suggest — the proposed regulations do parallel recent court decisions expressing concern for rights of the accused. The summer uproar over Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation should reinforce the need for victims following through and reporting attacks. Yet it also underlines that those accused should have proper recourse in not only defending themselves but challenging, through advocates or attorneys, any allegations. How this is handled should be scrutinized by lawmakers to ensure the victim isn’t subjected to further trauma and torment — the sort that discourages other victims from coming forward. Otherwise predators will go free, promising more tragedy on and off college campuses.
Another concern: Proposed regulations could turn more colleges and universities into de facto courts for young charges. For smaller colleges lacking resources, this could present significant hurdles. Plenty of potential exists for matters to go awry at larger institutions, too, if administrators fail to get the right mix of protocols and integrity in adjudication. And as we’ve unfortunately seen already, such imbalances can happen all too easily.