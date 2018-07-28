Trying to be philosophical about a hike of nearly 9 percent in average home values in McLennan County might seem weak medicine indeed for what riles us. Still, after fuming a little over what this jolt might or might not mean in individual property-tax bills, it helps to remember that all of us gain in at least one respect when our property gains in value. That’s one reason we keep watering the lawn. Like much else, we also might experience some pain along the way.
When our salary goes up through pay raises or promotion to a post of greater responsibility, often so do the income taxes we pay (though lucky Texans get a pass on state income taxes). And when factors suggest our homes will command more when for sale, it’s natural we’ll pay more in taxes based on commercial value while we’re living in our homes. And if that’s still too painful to bear, remember that property taxes pay for the local roads on which we drive, the local police who safeguard us and the education of locals who serve us in various key capacities.
And let’s face it. Due to the efforts of many citizens, civic leaders and business proprietors — maybe even you — Waco is now a happening place. People not only want to visit but also live here. Property values rise partially based on the corresponding average price of Waco area homes sold. A story on the local economy by Mike Copeland reveals that homes sold last month averaged $234,275 — a jump of more than 10 percent from prices the same month a year ago.
Many blame the engaging stars of the Waco-based home-renovation TV show “Fixer Upper” or Baylor University for rising property values and the tax bills that come with them. But far more is at work, including our prime location on bustling, soon-to-be-improved Interstate 35, smack between burgeoning Dallas-Fort Worth and fast-growing Austin. If you really want to avoid spiraling property values, plenty of sparsely settled stretches of our great state remain, and with all their amenities. But growth is an unavoidable dynamic in our county.
Homeowners can cushion the blow. For starters, remember there’s a 10 percent cap on any annual increase in your home’s taxable appraised value — but only if you secure a homestead exemption (and this applies only to one’s principal residence). For more info, consult the state comptroller’s website on homestead exemptions.