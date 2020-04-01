For those of us who survive the coronavirus pandemic of 2020, its mere mention will conjure certain faces: actor Tom Hanks, among the first celebrities to announce testing positive, demonstrating bravado amidst gathering gloom; Dr. Anthony Fauci, the buoyant immunologist who became the voice of the Trump administration offering hope along with frightening consequences even if citizens heed him; and Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver, trying to rally a community to take seriously shelter-in-place and social-distancing declarations.
Now there’s Phillip Perry, 49-year-old principal at G.W. Carver Middle School who Tuesday became McLennan County’s first novel coronavirus death statistic, driving home the point that COVID-19 is not only loose among us here and now but that this contagion can prove deadly to the young and vital as well as the old and infirm. Judging from what co-workers, parents and students recall, Perry was a joyous, resilient presence in the community, driven by a desire to see all students benefit academically and an understanding of how to reach the indifferent and the cynical among his young inner-city charges.
Till Perry’s death was announced, even some realistic Wacoans might be forgiven for thinking that maybe, just maybe, our county might be spared deaths to which the novel coronavirus contributed. But statistics offered the day of Perry’s death presented a more grim sort of realism: Five of the six hospitalized for the virus in our community were in critical condition. And others lacking Perry’s optimism and vigor (despite, yes, an underlining health condition he suffered) might similarly fall to a malady scientists and physicians know so little about. When the Trib editorial board was working with Dr. Rodney Richie on his March 22 column about SARS-CoV-2 fundamentals, the column was updated mere hours before its being published.
And the situation is grim, as some of our courageous physicians and medical personnel (if not hospital CEOs) reveal. The day of Mr. Perry’s death, Dr. Iliana Neumann, a family health specialist associated with the Family Health Center, told county commissioners that the virus and its impact on patients and medical practitioners is unlike anything she has seen in her 21 years in the profession. She spoke of frustration and concern by medical personnel over shortages in medical protective gear. Nor was she the only one sounding alarm: County Judge Scott Felton expressed frustration regarding the lack of COVID-19 test kits, regularly touted as plentiful by President Trump, even as medical personnel and community leaders say different.
Perry’s death not only puts another local face on the crisis but highlights the talent we will lose as this pandemic unfolds. He served as principal of one of five Waco ISD schools in the Transformation Waco zone, working in an unprecedented and wonderfully resourceful charter system partnered with the school district to improve academically troubled campuses. Transformation Waco CEO Robin McDurham said Perry referred to his work as a “life calling.” Students and parents are now left to reflect on his example as well as the fragility of life.
