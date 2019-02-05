Except for when partisanship fogs our glasses, most of us embrace the idea of rule of law. We agree it’s vital to keep us from descending into anarchy and tyranny. We generally agree no one should be above law’s reach. Problem is many of us don’t know much about state and federal laws. We have only fleeting insight into the Constitution and Bill of Rights. Happily, Baylor University and its stellar law school offer occasional opportunities at some enlightenment — and very often for little to no cost.
Such an opportunity presents itself this Saturday morning, beginning at 8:30. We encourage you to register online for the annual People’s Law School at Baylor Law School. Not only do Trib editorial board members sometimes attend these free sessions to better educate themselves on complicated issues, some of those who have written for our pages are leading sessions. Whether you want to better understand birthright citizenship — a hot topic, thanks to the hot-button issue of immigration — or you want to better understand planning and zoning laws and your rights regarding them, this half-day school is the place to learn.
You can attend up to three different courses from a list of 19. Organizers of the People’s Law School offer some of the same sessions year after year because they help each of us with daily, sometimes mundane legal problems — for instance, wills and estate planning or family law. But organizers also take note of topics simmering in the news and offer insights into these. For instance, one course this year offers a non-partisan look at the much-awaited Mueller report and “where things may go from there depending on the findings and what the attorney general and Congress do.”
A lot of reckless nonsense has been said about birthright citizenship and the mighty 14th Amendment. The People’s Law School will explain from where this controversial constitutional right came; who’s entitled to birthright citizenship; and how (and why) some people want to revise it, given debate over whether it was ever intended to apply to undocumented immigrant children born in the United States.
And considering last year’s national uproar over a local district judge’s acceptance of a plea bargain involving a student indicted for sexual assault, the People’s Law School will nobly attempt to explain the prosecutor’s widely misunderstood duty to victim, accused and society — and why some defendants go to trial while others are offered plea deals. Also new among courses offered: a class on gun trusts and “what types of firearms are best suited for gun trusts, procedures for legally purchasing and transferring firearms to gun trusts and gun trusts in the administration of your estate.”
You’ll also encounter a finer quality of citizen at the People’s Law School with whom you can converse over coffee in the Baylor Law School break area before and between sessions. Why finer? Because they’re rising and shining on a Saturday morning while many sleep in. They’re seizing a golden opportunity to better understand our laws, our legal system and by extension us. See you there!