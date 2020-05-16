In an era when so many Americans no longer understand how their government is supposed to function, it’s hardly surprising many similarly fail to understand the broader mission driving a free press — not what passes for it on deafening 24/7 cable news channels but what actually defines journalism and is most often found percolating unappreciated at newspapers big and small across our land.
In this regard, civic-minded Americans should take a moment to consider this year’s Pulitzer Prize winners. We heartily congratulate one of our Texas brethren, Palestine Herald-Press Editor Jeffery Gerritt, who, to quote the Pulitzer board, “exposed how pre-trial inmates died horrific deaths in a small Texas county jail — reflecting a rising trend across the state — and courageously took on the local sheriff and judicial establishment, which tried to cover up these needless tragedies.” Noting 200 in-custody deaths in 2017 and 2018 investigated by Texas Rangers, the Herald-Press randomly selected 25 for further investigation. Fifteen in Texas county jails involved neglect and misconduct.
This is an issue that should command more attention than it does, given we’re talking of individuals jailed but not even convicted — a situation Wacoans had reason to contemplate in 2015 when scores of motorcycle group members swept up after a brawl were jailed for weeks on million-dollar bonds through the machinations of a headstrong district attorney. (Only one ever went to trial.) Gerritt explored what can happen in jails run by reckless or indifferent sheriffs.
No doubt Gerritt endured the usual indignant questions: Why are you hurting the image of our town and state through your needless muckraking? Didn’t most of these people earn this treatment by getting themselves thrown in jail in the first place? Shouldn’t you reflect the conservative tenets of your community? In a celebratory story in the Herald-Press, Gerritt said “advocating for people caught up in the criminal justice system, and other forgotten people, has always been my signature.”
Championing rule of law, interpreting complicated constitutional principles and pursing justice for all, both in and out of courtrooms and jails, should be the concern of every U.S. citizen and newspaper. We only hope the East Texas community of Palestine, population 20,000, realizes the rare asset toiling in their midst.
