Based on a mere four-page summary, Trump campaign officials now vow to use the concluded Mueller report to hammer the credibility and trustworthiness of Democratic candidates through 2020. Democrats express outrage at the Mueller findings and promise to redouble House committee investigations into Trump’s orbit. And the president insists he’s been exonerated.
Whoa. For two years, this newspaper has passed on speculating in any way on the much-anticipated Mueller report, choosing to wait till this investigation into whether members of the Trump circle conspired with Russians to rig the 2016 election was finished and released in comprehensive form to the public. That’s still good advice. At the moment, all that’s publicly available is a sort of Cliff’s Notes version of it.
Americans should definitely cheer one of the report’s key revelations. None of us should ever hope that a political candidate — no matter how bumbling, devious or hateful one might find him or her — is engaged in a conspiracy with a foreign adversary to gain office or undermine faith in our nation’s electoral process. We share the relief of many citizens that our president appears innocent of such allegations, even though it’s deeply disturbing that so many in his circle clearly had inappropriate contact with shadowy Russian figures, including Trump’s former national security adviser.
Of the deadly serious allegation that the president deliberately obstructed the federal investigation into his Russian connections, Trump is lying to say he was exonerated. Attorney General William Barr takes great pains to stress special counsel Robert Mueller’s view that the evidence neither implicates nor exonerates Trump. Mueller hands this hot potato to Barr to decide. Legal scholars already disagree mightily on this one. Some evidence of obstruction of justice seemed to unfold in plain sight. Again, best to await the full report’s release so each of us can determine for ourselves.
That acknowledged, what we knew even before the Mueller report was concluded hardly justifies victory laps by Trump and his sycophants. We have known for some time that Trump surrounded himself with crooks, scoundrels and liars. While the president may have been cleared, Mueller and his team still indicted 34 individuals and three Russian businesses on formal charges including hacking, conspiracy and financial crimes. These indictments have resulted in seven guilty pleas and four people sentenced to prison. Witch hunt? Hardly.
One thing’s sure: We didn’t so much drain the swamp after 2016 as restock it. We’ve exchanged the imaginary bogeymen of the Obama administration for the real thing in the Trump administration. Trump supporters can gloat over vindication of their president in at least one of the report’s concerns, but his ability to hire the best people is in grave doubt.
We probably shouldn’t overestimate the importance of the Mueller report in today’s politically charged society. Many folks we’ve encountered in Waco have such strong feelings about Trump that this report’s verdict is unlikely to sway them one way or the other. In the end, much of this will be decided not in the courts but in the voting booths of 2020.