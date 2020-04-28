Everyone who stays informed knows that, with the exception of national newspapers such as the Washington Post, New York Times and Wall Street Journal covering all the fireworks in Washington, D.C., many daily newspapers across the United States were struggling well before the novel coronavirus entered the American picture. A story in the Journal last year included an expert’s prediction that, of U.S. newspapers in existence as of summer 2019, half would be gone within two years. The COVID-19 plague, with its temporary shuttering and limiting of business activity, has only aggravated the situation through devastating reductions in advertising.
Yet we respectfully disagree with some newspaper peers about a proposal from the advocacy group America’s Newspapers seeking government relief. The proposal encourages Congress to “expand and clarify the Payroll Protection Program to ensure it covers all local newspapers and news broadcasters,” presses the Trump administration to “direct current federal government advertising funds to local news and media outlets” and supports an “immediate relief package that is based on total newsroom employees. Some local news organizations won’t survive without some type of immediate grant or infusion that is tied to the organization’s employees who directly work in the newsroom.”
In an era when corporate welfare is alive and well, this might seem reasonable. The nation’s banking industry was bailed out after the federal government turned a blind eye to risky banking practices during early years of the 21st century. Many of our nation’s farmers saw federal bailouts more recently because of an elective tariff war waged against China. One can debate whether these and other industries should have been bailed out with taxpayer loot, but we’re confident the newspaper industry is an inappropriate contender for such favors.
The whole idea of a free press is rooted in its fierce independence from all levels of government, which in turn strengthens our First Amendment credentials and traditional role as a community watchdog with no obligation whatsoever to anyone other than leveling with readership through factual, resourceful reporting and factually grounded opinion offerings, always prioritizing the public welfare and speaking truth to power. If we start taking bailouts, we surrender our independence and integrity and signal our openness to becoming political stooges available to the highest bidder or obligated to the powerful in expectation of further favors.
It hurts to say this, given the grim realities we face in manpower and resources to do the job properly, especially as greedy hedge funds and self-serving politicians tear away at our resolve, reputation and resilience, but greater threats than even these exist. There are solutions to broader problems in the newspaper industry involving everything from drastically rethinking news-dissemination models to exploring partnerships between civic-minded foundations and earnest news companies. Getting into bed with government should not figure in the mix of opportunities for a free, honest and embattled press.
