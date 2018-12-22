A peek behind the curtain as 2018 draws to its chaotic close: The Trib editorial board had planned today to celebrate in this space the criminal justice reform bill passed by Congress last week, doggedly pushed by Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas and brimming with good ideas drawn from Texas’ work battling recidivism. To give credit where due, this bipartisan bill might not have passed without President Trump pressing for it at the very end. Kudos, right?
Except that no one’s talking about this new law, years in the making. Instead we’re all marveling at the sorry spectacle of another government shutdown for which President Trump has assumed all blame — at least when he’s not blaming it on the Democrats. Worse, a lot of folks are strutting around, chests out, heads in the clouds, insisting they’re glad that our government is shut down. What courageous patriots!
Of course, the reason they’re so self-righteous is because this is a partial shutdown. Our military is exempt, still in arms, still ready to defend us. Veterans hospitals, already funded, remain open. Veterans disability pay and GI Bill benefits won’t be impacted. Border patrol, customs officials, air traffic controllers are deemed essential and soldier on. The Waco Mammoth National Monument was open Saturday (and doing brisk business), thanks to city park rangers. Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid continue to fulfill their responsibilities, allowing some recipients to even be smug about the shutdown. In fact, nearly three-quarters of government is funded and won’t shut down anytime soon. Even the Mueller investigation continues apace.
This crisis only proves the president — pressing the shutdown for funding of his border wall — has no strategy and no tactics in his deal-making prowess. Almost a year ago, he put forward a compromise offering 1.8 million young undocumented immigrants a pathway to citizenship in exchange for $25 billion for his long-promised wall. Right-wing lawmakers and radio talk-show vermin helped torpedo this, even as Republican leadership (including Cornyn) touted the president’s compromise.
This newspaper, in backing Trump’s plan, reminded those Republicans opposed to compromise of the risks ahead, even as, yes, Democrats too resisted: “By the same token, Republicans obviously trying to scotch the deal with amendments such as one on sanctuary cities should remember how easily Capitol Hill can be lost in yet another election. As Cornyn said of a long-elusive agreement this week: ‘Now is the time and now is our opportunity and I hope we won’t blow it.’”
Well, they blew it, partially because right-wing rabble shamed this president into retreating from his own plan. Now he has allowed these same anti-compromise zealots — Rush Limbaugh, Ann Coulter (who last week called Trump a “gigantic douchebag”) and fellow anarchists — to dig their spurs into him again to the point he’s trying to get just a fifth of what he could’ve gotten with some smarts last February. And now he’s bargaining with less to offer and against what we warned about 10 months ago: a soon-to-be Democratic House with no incentive to address his signature issue, especially after his maniacal dismantling of their signature issue: affordable health care.
Question: Can this president deal or what? Answer: What.