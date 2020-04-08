For the first time ever, one among us wore a makeshift face mask to the grocery store, only to be hailed by an acquaintance who recognized him and asked why he decided to wear one. The answer: “Well, because the president says so. Or, actually, his medical people advise it. I mean, they advised it after originally saying it wouldn’t do any good and we shouldn’t bother. The president said it might be good and it might not be good, that it was voluntary in any case, and that he sure wasn’t going to wear one.”
This is what happens when 21st century reality-TV thinking infects what should be an updated version of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s fireside chat, which leveled with Americans about crises at hand, even as FDR kept spirits high. This newspaper strongly praised President Trump a couple of weeks ago when he quit downplaying and politicizing the fast-spreading novel coronavirus and stood strong behind his health-care experts, including his chief immunologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci. Yet before our applause died down, the president began turning daily White House briefings into Dr. Trump’s Miraculous Medicine Show.
Most flummoxing: the president’s decision to tout anti-malarial medicine as a miracle cure, even though his medical experts are reluctant to endorse it. We’re not medical experts, but neither is the president, so all of us should be wary of taking hydroxychloroquine (or any medication) when the American Medical Association president expresses deep reservations about its inappropriate use. Some doctors use it for coronavirus sufferers in specific instances.
Adding to all the confusion: Trump’s questioning motivations of others in his own administration, which after three long years in office says more about his competence than theirs. Latest villain: the Department of Health and Human Services inspector general who surveyed 323 hospitals and reported fears about the lack of testing and personal protective equipment, even as she acknowledged that Congress and the president are passing legislation to improve matters.
“Hospitals reported that changing and sometimes inconsistent guidance from federal, state and local authorities posed challenges and confused hospitals and the public,” the HHS report stated. “Hospitals reported that it was sometimes difficult to remain current with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance and that they received conflicting guidance from different government and medical authorities, including criteria for testing, determining which elective procedures to delay, use of PPE and getting supplies from the national stockpile.”
And for this frank “snapshot” of what hospital officials are telling their federal government, the inspector general was publicly belittled by the president and the report branded “another fake dossier.” Add to this sorry spectacle the president’s blaming the World Health Organization for downplaying the viral threat (except it didn’t) while excusing his own reluctance to warn U.S. citizenry as conflicting with his imagined duties as cheerleader-in-chief, and one must ask whether all this mixed messaging helps or hurts a nation sorely in need of responsible, courageous and honest leadership.
