This week’s tempest over a decision by local military veterans to cancel Monday’s Veterans Day Parade amid forecasts of rain, high winds and plummeting temperatures reminds us of the dilemma occasionally faced by school superintendents amid forecasts of snow or ice: If one cancels school and the weather proves temperate, the superintendent appears the fool. If he or she doesn’t cancel and a winter storm strikes, outraged parents howl how the superintendent has imperiled the lives of students and teachers.
So ease up on the McLennan County Veterans Association, representing several worthy veterans groups, for erring on the side of caution in deciding to cancel the eagerly anticipated Veterans Day Parade downtown. One can debate till U.S. armed forces come home whether the decision was the right one. But at least credit veterans with prudence in deciding not to risk the wellbeing of fellow veterans in this parade, many from conflicts decades ago and themselves possibly in precarious health.
We can only imagine conversations that might have followed soon enough had the parade gone on: “Oh, well, Uncle Lester survived World War II in the Pacific Theater, you know, but caught his death of cold sitting on a flatbed trailer going down Austin Avenue at the Waco Veterans Day Parade. Died a month later of pneumonia.” For further evidence of what can happen, consult reliable sources on the life and very abbreviated presidency of military veteran William Henry Harrison, upper half of “Tippecanoe and Tyler Too.”
Consider, too, the fact that, even in the best of weather, trouble can result. Last year’s accident involving a hot rod that lurched out of control during the Veterans Day Parade is an example — and it reportedly got parade officials sued. All things considered, one can see why veterans planning and coordinating this massive event involving some 4,000 participants decided not to risk problems, given the ominous forecast.
And please note: One doesn’t spend several months planning a parade as immense as this to simply cancel it without intense debate and misgivings. And, yes, local veteran Bill Mahon — holder of past leadership positions in the veterans association — did indeed conduct a one-man parade down Austin Avenue on Veterans Day, complete with flag, wheelchair and WWI helmet. But he stressed this was a personal decision: “I respect the [McLennan County Veterans Association] leadership decision. I said this to them the other day — ‘We didn’t go and put ourselves in harm’s way to go home and put everyone else in harm’s way.’”
Complicating all this: outrage over President Trump’s decision last weekend to skip paying tribute to American war dead at Aisne-Marne American Cemetery in France on the 100th anniversary of Armistice Day or at Arlington National Cemetery during observance of Veterans Day in America. Whatever our commander-in-chief’s motives regarding health, comfort and inclement weather, there’s no doubt McLennan County Veterans Association board members made their decision with concern for others, both participants and spectators. And that should count for something.