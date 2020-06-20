Just as there’s no perfect politician and no perfect newspaper in America, there’s no perfect police department. Some departments are better than others, a testament to everything from the chiefs who manage them to the police unions that champion them to the communities that, in the final analysis, either come to view the police as figures of dread and apprehension or as genuine allies and protectors. In this era when so much across America seems to be crumbling away from greatness, when government no longer seems up to the challenge of addressing crises, police departments large and small are under increasing scrutiny.
In the wake of the death by cop of an African-American Houstonian who by some accounts had resettled in Minneapolis to begin his life anew, the Waco Police Department along with every other department in the nation finds itself in the spotlight. Yet, as became obvious during Police Chief Ryan Holt’s presentation to the Waco City Council on the numerous programs undertaken (and earlier outlined in detail in his June 7 Trib column), our police department appears well along in many reforms now being demanded of other law enforcement agencies nationwide. In everything from policy prohibiting chokeholds to de-escalation training to outreach and accountability to neighborhoods, especially communities of color, Waco’s police seem less likely to falter than some officers elsewhere.
“It’s funny how many emails I’ve gotten this week that have requested policy implementations for policies that have been implemented for over a decade, which is encouraging in some ways,” Waco City Councilman Dillon Meek said after Chief Holt’s in-depth presentation Tuesday, coming more than a week after the most recent local demonstration protesting racial injustice nationwide. “But I hope the conversation is more productive, the trust more established, when people know where we are today, and move from there. I would encourage efforts to move forward from there.”
While more transparency is needed about the good and bad that goes on in local police departments (and not just Waco’s but those serving the cities and towns surrounding Waco in Central Texas), local communities must do better in keeping up with their police departments before suggestions for further improvement can be fully considered. And citizens must ensure the accountability of their city and county leaders, quick to salute law enforcement for sacrifice and heroism but inclined to duck responsibility when a problem arises and the public and press raise legitimate questions.
To its great credit, the Waco Police Department has through the years shown little tolerance for officers who stray from department ethics and best practices. Yet, as Waco Mayor Kyle Deaver stated last week, it would be a colossal mistake to think what happened in Minneapolis or Atlanta or Buffalo couldn’t happen here. And that demands diligence and vigilance by all of us, beginning with the individual police officers themselves.
