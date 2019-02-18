By even the most modest ethical standards, and if only for appearance’s sake, you might expect that newly elected Republican state Sen. Angela Paxton, wife of ethically compromised State Attorney General Ken Paxton, would have enough common sense to keep at arm’s length any legal or legislative matters involving her husband, especially the allegations he violated state securities law. Yet Friday she filed a bill to empower her husband in his official capacity to decide who can skirt state securities law — which pretty much captures what he’s alleged to have done.
Is this the rank cesspool to which we have gathered in Texas? One in which elected Republican officials are so utterly confident the electorate will excuse Republican corruption that they smugly pursue self-serving legislation without fear of consequence or reprisal? The watchdog press raised legitimate concerns about possible conflicts of interest Angela Paxton might face if elected senator in 2018. At the time, she dismissed such concerns.
Yet the eagle-eyed Texas Tribune staff noticed Mrs. Paxton, only a month after taking office, filed Senate Bill 860 to create within the attorney general’s office a program that would allow certain individuals “limited access to the market … without obtaining a license, registration or other regulatory authorization.” One exemption would be working as an “investment adviser” without registering with state securities regulators. Currently, doing so is a felony — one for which Ken Paxton was issued a civil penalty in 2014 and criminally charged in 2015.
Obviously Mrs. Paxton’s legislation is a morally questionable attempt to sanitize for potential jurors the seriousness of charges still percolating against her husband who, during his time in the Legislature, reportedly encouraged and pressured friends, business associates and law-firm clients to invest in a McKinney technology company while failing to disclose he was being compensated by the company. That’s an astonishing charge against one we have since elected Texas’ top law-enforcement officer.
Then again, perhaps it’s we the people who lack ethical backbone. Despite the fact the attorney general above all should stand free of even a hint of corruption, Ken Paxton won re-election last fall. Given the lack of accountability prevalent in American politics, it’s little wonder then his wife filed this legislative indiscretion for all to ponder.