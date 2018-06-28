Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy, 81, reportedly dislikes the description he’s a “swing vote” on the nation’s highest court, that his vote alone often enough determines whether the liberal or conservative ideological camp wins out on some critical issue. Yet this is his strength as a jurist. To our thinking, you should want a high-minded justice who decides matters of policy and incident based on merits of the case and whether those merits pass constitutional muster.
The problem with some appeals court judges stamped by pronounced ideological reputations is that they too often employ ideology to fashion outcomes, like forcing a square peg into a round hole. That’s a variation of judicial activism and we have seen this from both the left and the right. In his column today, conservative National Review editor Ramesh Ponnuru makes the case the high court’s conservative wing was guilty of just that in last week’s South Dakota v Wayfair ruling on online sales and state and local taxes.
Conservatives should not gloat, liberals should not lament over the likelihood of a conservative jurist replacing retiring Justice Kennedy, whose decisions were often marked by compassion for the vulnerable and appreciation of our many societal differences. Anyone who knows the court’s history the past half-century knows some jurists confound easy political expectations. They surprise. Beyond that, some such as Chief Justice John Roberts are fiercely intent on safeguarding the reputation of an independent judiciary. That’s more important now than ever. The high court cannot afford to look like any president’s patsy or stooge. To permit this is to erode our nation’s critical checks and balances. And as conservative Sen. Mike Lee noted on Fox News, serious jurists are also reluctant to willy-nilly overturn legal precedents. Doing so confirms suspicions their ideologies ignore constitutional truths painstakingly determined by able and insightful predecessors.
The time to panic about the high court is not yet at hand. However, some should remember again that elections do have consequences. This will be one of them.