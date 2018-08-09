Two conflicting arguments exist concerning the new state law requiring letter-grading of public school districts and individual campuses: One holds this more blatant, in-your-face labeling will better shake into awareness and resolve neighborhoods, parents and school boards in ways we haven’t always seen when schools struggle academically. School administrators, however, argue that labeling schools A through F greatly oversimplifies educational complexities and can unfairly malign neighborhoods often hindered by poverty.
There’s truth to both arguments, though neither will keep the Texas Education Agency from applying such grades to school districts next week (with individual campuses following next year). After all, some argue, if letter grades are good enough for individual students, why not individual campuses and school districts? Then again, opponents argue — with some justification, given what we’ve seen of the Texas Senate — that this is part of a plot to further undermine the image of public schools and pave the way for funneling tax dollars to private schools with precious little taxpayer accountability. The Texas Association of School Administrators presses for a “comprehensive, community-based accountability system that looks beyond high-stakes, multiple-choice tests to meaningful assessments that have value for students, parents and teachers, as well as measures what each community deems important in promoting college and career readiness.” Sounds good to us.
Our position is thus nuanced: If the state is to continue to base much of a school’s ranking on these once-a-year standardized test scores, then more readily understood letter grades may drive home the point better than current labeling. Then again, it’s becoming obvious standardized testing isn’t doing much to improve student scores. In some cases, it’s shaming educators and communities when the students are at least partially to blame.
And if the state is to grade public school districts and campuses in such blunt ways, then we should demand far greater accountability from state legislators than we have the past several years. As Bill Murchison of the conservative Institute for Policy Innovation noted in a column last Sunday, our state spends annually on pupils $4,000 less than the national average. Which is why we at the Trib believe many legislators rate an “F.”
So bring on the grading of schools, complete with letter grades that may or may not jolt public schools, parents and surrounding neighborhoods into action. By the same token, let’s demand legislators prioritize Texas Commission on Public School Finance findings (due by year’s end) over distracting nonsense such as bathroom bills and vouchers. And let’s take a fair, honest look at the small print behind these school letter grades, which Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath vows will acknowledge not just how well district students did on standardized tests but how various subsets of children, including special education students, are doing and where key improvements must be made. And if educators, parents and neighborhoods don’t like the looks of all this, there’s an election for many state legislators come fall. You can always flunk the incumbents if need be.