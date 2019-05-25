The purpose of Memorial Day is fast slipping away. It’s supposed to be a time to visit the graves of those who died while serving in the armed forces or at least somehow pay homage to them. Yet so many of us can’t do the honor of decorating their graves or even traveling a respectful distance to local cemeteries. For reasons good and bad, some Memorial Day ceremonies aren’t even held among the final resting places of the dead but in places of comfort where it’s easier for politicians to make us all feel like appreciative patriots.
When one tosses in the facts that Americans are so spread out across this vast continent we’re often far from war dead in our own families, and that less than 1 percent of our population serves in what is now an all-volunteer military, one can argue that increasingly few of us have skin in the game in our nation’s conflicts abroad. And so Memorial Day weekend has become a springboard into summer, brimming with hot dogs on the grill, swimming and boating at area lakes, frolicking at amusement parks. Patriots? Why, sure we are. Just don’t raise our income taxes.
Perhaps we should put aside the matter of patriotism, given that political hacks have cheapened it to the point that many of us define it strictly by party these days, confirming Dr. Samuel Johnson’s stinging 1775 observation: “Patriotism is the last refuge of the scoundrel.” Still, it would seem the very least we armchair patriots could do is ensure we don’t carelessly throw the lives of our military personnel on the sacrificial altar to appease the intoxicating drums of war our politicians too often beat.
Too few of us in Central Texas, for instance, questioned the wisdom behind the Iraq war, possibly because it wasn’t politically correct with the commander in chief’s ranch just beyond Waco. Even before the invasion, the Western White House was touting tax cuts while trying to justify consideration of attacking Iraq: deadly war on the cheap. We ignored our Saudi allies who warned that taking down Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein would upset the balance of power in the Middle East and embolden Iran. Oops.
Conventional wisdom now holds that the U.S. invasion was a colossal mistake, one that President Trump has roundly condemned. Yet now some of his men beat drums of war regarding Iran, despite the fact that, by the Trump administration’s own admission, Iran held to the nuclear arms pact crafted by the United States and some of our allies. In the end, the United States broke its word and abandoned the pact, not Iran. Hopefully, the president, who has repeatedly faulted foolish wars, will hold to his vow rather than sinking us in another quagmire that sacrifices the lives of our young military personnel.
That’s where the rest of us come into play. Perhaps more important than our showing up at cemeteries to honor war dead is ensuring that we’re vigilant and cautious when some politician beats those drums and rattles those sabers. It means letting our politicians know our concerns. In the final analysis, Memorial Day should remind us that we’d much rather the men and women in harm’s way came home and lived and worked among us, not joined the fallen in our lonely cemeteries.