By all accounts, tax-cut-o-mania has seized America. The Trump administration is contemplating $100 billion in capital-gains tax cuts, primarily for the very wealthiest — and without congressional approval. Congress is talking about Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2.0 to make permanent some middle-class tax cuts initially set to expire in several years. Republicans have quit complaining about our spiraling national debt or annual deficits. They’re obviously saving that talk till Democrats regain control.
So how come in this robust tax-cut environment so many teachers, police officers, firefighters and others in the public sector get no love? For years, many of these folks, through no fault of their own, have dedicated themselves to important public-sector jobs but have seen the promise of Social Security payouts from days in the private sector sharply curtailed through a flawed formula under the Windfall Elimination Provision, passed in 1983. This provision adversely impacts up to 1.6 million Social Security recipients.
The principle behind the Windfall Elimination Provision strikes one as fair at first glance. If you work for a city or school district where no one pays into Social Security, one shouldn’t expect Social Security benefits later. But some folks work part of their careers in the private sector (and thus do pay into Social Security) and part in the public sector, such as a school district that provides its educators with pensions.
Arbitrary factors in the Social Security formula for those who spent less than 30 years in jobs covered by Social Security exponentially reduce Social Security benefits. Social Security payouts for deserving individuals bear little resemblance to what recipients would normally receive. Solution: Apply a formula that ensures teachers, firefighters, police and others who spent part of their careers in private sectors get Social Security payments more commensurate to what they deserve. Or what they would get were they in a different profession.
This situation is critical for retired Texas teachers and those educators planning to retire soon. Just last week the Texas Teacher Retirement System board lowered its expected rate of return on investments, which some fear means a scenario whereby state teacher pension funds lose more than they already do to inflationary costs. Retired teachers ought to be more riled than they appear to be. According to The Texas Tribune, among those states that pay only into pension plans for their retirees, not into Social Security, Texas is “dead last in teacher retirement funding — and puts little more than the required minimum into the fund.”
Texas Republican Congressman Kevin Brady and others such as Bill Flores, whose district covers Waco, support significantly reforming the Windfall Elimination Provision (and the similarly odious Government Pension Offset, which causes sharp cuts in spousal and survivor benefits). Yet any provision overhauling all this was conveniently left out of the massive Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Given almost everyone and his dog got something from that act, this is disgraceful — and influential lawmakers such as Brady and Flores must now make this a priority over other schemes that benefit primarily the wealthy.