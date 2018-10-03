Affidavits alleging former Baylor University Board of Regents chairman Richard Willis credited Baylor’s football success to “n----- football players” and “the best blond-haired, blue-eyed p---- in the state of Texas” just a year before Baylor imploded over stunning Title IX failings should be considered with the cool, studied detachment one might have hoped would accompany the national debate over Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s legal and moral fitness for the Supreme Court.
First, it’s crucial to remember that the scalding allegations of racist and sexually derogatory language leveled by two businessmen against former, four-time regent chair Willis are just that — allegations. Willis as well as local pastor and Trump adviser Ramiro Peña, present at a private residence in Queretaro, Mexico, where the comments were reportedly made in summer 2014, vigorously deny these claims. Willis suggests these are possibly vengeance over business conflicts.
That said, other alleged comments ring true, such as Willis’ boasting he would fire then-Baylor President Ken Starr. Starr’s own past comments suggest at least some regents conspired to jettison him from the presidency. And businessman and BU regent Philip Stewart stated in a deposition in August that a supposedly independent investigation into bungled campus handling of sexual assaults was instead “staged” to depose Starr, head football coach Art Briles and athletic director Ian McCaw. Foul play?
All this bolsters not only 10 alleged sexual-assault victims suing Baylor for Title IX violations but also Bears for Leadership Reform, a group of high-profile alumni, donors and former regents. BLR has pushed hard for more detailed explanation of regent actions leading to the still-controversial removals of Starr and Briles in May 2016. To quote BLR President John Eddie Williams this week: “If the accusations are true, it’s a reflection on the entire board leadership and the governance structure. We hope and pray that the allegations are not true, but only an investigation by an independent third party can resolve these allegations. Transparency, accountability and reform — three very important concepts.” And there’s the disturbing Aug. 2 deposition of former Baylor Title IX coordinator Patty Crawford, including her reference to a powerful faculty group that reportedly resisted Title IX policy as well as diversity initiatives as “not biblical.”
Based on depositions and affidavits thus far, at least some regents appear to have been engaged in skullduggery and deceit, possibly to the degree they conflated goals and concerns relevant and dubious — enough to explain internal disagreements on the board before, during and after the Starr and Briles firings. Factor in Baylor’s giddy football heyday before 2016 and one wonders if inconvenient, often complicated incidents of sexual assault involving vulnerable students simply got lost in the mix at Baylor. Part of the tragedy is that it has taken months of legal wrangling to produce possible answers. In the end, depositions, affidavits and what appears to be a genuine drive for the truth by alleged sexual-assault victims may be as close as we ever get to a third-party investigation of this scandal.