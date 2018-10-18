The urbanization of America has had one serious consequence: Too many city residents fail to grasp the significant challenges facing agriculture, including the devastating impact of drought, floods, water shortages, tariffs, regulations and disease on farming and ranching. This is no place for amateurs — and anyone who claims to be earnest and concerned about agriculture today has no option but to vote to elect Kim Olson as state agriculture commissioner.
If the notion of voting for a Democrat with military and agricultural credentials is just too much to bear in Republican-dominated Central Texas, consider the scandal of keeping incumbent Sid Miller in this pivotal job another four years.
Only this month, Miller made news by not only touting a renewed effort by the Sons of Confederate Veterans to gain approval for a specialty Texas license plate but also reportedly allowing the Texas Department of Agriculture to sponsor the effort before the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. This paper supported the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ last such attempt on free-speech grounds. But why is the state agriculture commissioner embroiled in this cause? Is he not busy enough? Apparently not.
Miller’s stunts ought to raise howls of outrage from those who believe integrity, competence and professionalism should matter in public service, especially with Texas agriculture now reeling from trade wars, a summertime drought and flooding. The Houston Chronicle has reported how Commissioner Miller at one point purchased flights to and from Mississippi with an agriculture department credit card so he could compete in a rodeo. He explained that while he intended to vie in rodeo competition, he also sought to set up meetings with agricultural officials while there. The meetings never happened, but he reportedly won $880 roping calves.
Another investigation indicated Miller charged taxpayers so he could fly to Oklahoma and meet with agricultural officials — except again no meeting occurred. Miller apparently was there to receive a “Jesus shot” from a convicted felon for pain relief incurred by rodeo injuries. The Miller MO: travel to events for personal gain and set up “official” meetings so he could claim he was on business and soak taxpayers. This is the guy who after campaigning as a “fiscal hawk” in 2014 gave out $413,700 in bonuses to staff in 2015. Ironically, he was handing out bonuses while trying to hike state fees for farmers.
Texas leads the nation in the number of farms and ranches with 248,800 farms and ranches covering 130.2 million acres. Voters sure ought to demand a lot more of their agriculture commissioner. While we would have preferred stronger nominees such as two well-qualified GOP candidates for ag commissioner who, alas, went down to electoral defeat against Miller in 2014, in 2018 we’re left with Miller and Olson, the latter among the first women Air Force pilots and a Texas Women’s Hall of Fame honoree. A fourth-generation farmer, Kim Olson farms in Mineral Wells producing fruits, vegetables and pecans, maintaining beehives and employing sustainable eco-ag methods of farming.
Allowing Sid Miller another term as ag commissioner would be a slap in the faces of hardworking farmers and ranchers and all they do on our behalf. We can do better.